Aaron Rodgers reacts to Damian Lillard's blockbuster Bucks trade as Milwaukee welcomes another superstar

Aaron Rodgers has officially welcomed Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The point guard's move to the Milwaukee Bucks has caused ripples throughout the community, causing fans and celebrities to react to the trade. While some have welcomed the change with open arms, others didn't see the trade coming.

With rumors pointing towards a supposed Miami Heat trade, Lillard's move remains shocking for a few.

Currently out due to an Achilles injury, Rodgers kept his post simple by adding a story with Lillard in it.

Image Credit: Aaron Rodgers' official Instagram account (@aaronrodgers12)

In a blockbuster three-team trade, the Portland Trail Blazers acquired DeAndre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, and Toumani Camara along with a 2029 first-round pick from the Bucks. The Bucks, of course, got Lillard.

The Phoenix Suns, who traded Ayton and Camara, received Grayson Allen, Keon Johnson, Nassir Little, and Jusuf Nurkic.

While fans continued to take in the shocking trade, other NFL stars also chimed in with their views. Robert Griffin III, though happy about Lillard moving to a new team, wanted to see him in Miami instead.

"Dame wanted to go to Miami and they sent this man to Milwaukee. Gonna be fun to watch with Giannis but that’s dirty work by Portland."

Shannon Sharpe, who also seemed a little excited, added that Dame would play in a supermarket if it could bring him a title:

"He leaving Portland 2 win. Dame would play in a supermarket 4 a chance 2 win a title".

Rodgers, who is out for the season, has continued to keep himself in the loop while focusing on his recovery.

Aaron Rodgers remains vocal about Jets & Zach Wilson

Ready to begin his new journey with the New York Jets, the team suffered a major blow with Rodgers' Achilles injury. Wilson, failing to step up and lead the team, has been on the receiving end of constant doubt.

While speaking to Pat McAfee, Rodgers ended up talking about the team's issues candidly:

"There’s some heated conversations on the sideline. I think we need to hold our poise a little bit better, really just offensively. We need to not have some of those things happen on the sideline and to be a little better competitors,” Rodgers said.

Of course, the QB admitted regret for not being there physically.

"I feel like if I was there some of those things wouldn’t be happening … it’s more of the side stuff that I don’t like, that I want to see us stick together through the tough times.”

While there is no proper timeline for Aaron Rodgers' return, the veteran QB is said to be out for the entire season.