"One courageous truth at a time" - Aaron Rodgers' rumored girlfriend Blu of Earth speaks out on Packers QB's admission about using psychedelics

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers triggered the NFL community earlier this month, thanks to an appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. On the show, he spoke about his use of alternative medicine, especially a herbal narcotic called ayahuasca.

AR12 had said:

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers was certainly not short of critics in the wake of his interview, with some even claiming that he should face a doping suspension.

While many were quick to criticize Rodgers, others rushed to his defense, praising the veteran QB for speaking out. One of AR12's main sources of support came from his new girlfriend, Blu of Earth.

The podcast host and self-proclaimed deep-thinker took to her Instagram account (according to OuKick) to offer words of encouragement for her new man, saying:

"Changing history and forging the future one courageous truth at a time. Legendary moves"

On this occasion, Blu stepped in to defend her boyfriend. But earlier this year, she found herself a target of unfounded claims, when she took to social media to shoot down accusations that she was a witch.

Aaron Rodgers: A magnet for criticism

The Green Bay Packers legend has never been short of detractors. However, it is difficult for his critics to target his on-field achievements, which will surely see him become a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Still, Rodgers' outspoken comments and alternative views seem to make him an easy target for the NFL media.

Rodgers is clearly aware of the situation and addressed the matter during his now infamous interview with Aubrey Marcus. He said:

“There’s an underlying, you know, ‘Shut up and dribble. Shut up and play'… I’ve never been a robot. I don’t want to be a robot. I’m not a cliche guy. I’m not a game-faced guy. I’m the guy that shoots from the hip and speaks from the heart.”

Many NFL insiders would regard this assessment as a fair reflection of his character. Rodgers has gained a deserved reputation as someone who will speak their mind, rather than provide the standard stock answer.

However, this approach seems to ensure that he is never far from controversy, especially over the past few seasons. Last year, his decision not to have the C-19 vaccine, and subsequent reluctance to reveal his vaccine status, led to a ferocious backlash. It once again had some pundits clamoring for a suspension.

With AR12 entering the twilight of his career, he appears to have little concern for any criticism he receives, and will surely continue to speak his mind. Love him or hate him, he is rarely boring and always authentic.

