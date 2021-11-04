"It's only a matter of time" - Aaron Rodgers has his say on Patrick Mahomes' early season struggles

Aaron Rodgers has rarely seen on-field struggles in his storied career with the Green Bay Packers. The three-time NFL MVP has a knack for not just throwing touchdowns but for protecting the football as well by limiting his turnovers.

Currently, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going through on-field struggles that he has yet to see at the dawn of his NFL career. So far this season, Mahomes has thrown 19 touchdowns but has also tossed 10 interceptions.

Rodgers recently made his weekly visit to "The Pat McAfee Show" and spoke about Mahomes' recent struggles.

Rodgers not concerned with Patrick Mahomes' early season struggles

If anyone wants to know some of the innermost thoughts of Aaron Rodgers, at least for this season, they should be sure to tune into "The Pat McAfee Show" each week when the quarterback makes his appearance.

Here's what Rodgers had to say on the show about the early-to-mid-season struggles of Patrick Mahomes:

"When it comes to Pat, I'm not worried about him. And I don't think anybody really should be worried about him. When you're a transcendent talent like that, it's only a matter of time before you struggle some."

Rodgers continued:

"The most difficult thing is sustained greatness, I think in any sport. There's an idea of plateauing at your peak and being able to sustain an incredibly high level of play that puts you in the upper echelon. And I believe that's Pat's destiny."

Rodgers has only had two seasons with double-digit interceptions, with one of those being 2008, which was his first year entrenched as the full-time starter.

Mahomes knows things needs to change

The Chiefs barely defeated the injury-plagued New York Giants by a score of 20-17 on Monday Night Football. After the game, Mahomes spoke on his struggles as well as some of the team's struggles:

"We can move the ball on pretty much every coverage. We have answers for every defense. But you've seen it every game pretty much that there's been times when we stall out or we don't execute or I throw the ball and I don't hit the right spot or the receiver doesn't see it the same way I do or penalties or turnovers."

In an ironic twist, the Chiefs will take on the Packers this weekend but without Aaron Rodgers. The news broke today that Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19, so he will miss the game.

Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love will finally get his first NFL start in Arrowhead Stadium.

Edited by Henno van Deventer