Aaron Rodgers takes dig at Joe Biden as Jets QB doubles down endorsing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for 2024 Presidential race

Aaron Rodgers may no longer be in the running for the vice-presidency, but he's still making his electoral allegiance known.

The New York Jets QB had been very controversial lately for being vocal about his support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., given that both have shared opposition to vaccines. There's also Rodgers' skepticism on the 2012 Sandy Hook incident, being touted as a running mate before Nicole Shanahan was chosen, with coach Robert Saleh getting asked about it at the league meetings.

Rodgers was at it again, sharing on his Instagram stories a clip of RFK Jr. doing exercises (sprinting up the staircase of the White House and performing bench presses), with captions that mocked Joe Biden's health and physical frailty:

"Future president. And fir. How novel

"Now let's see Biden try"

Will Aaron Rodgers attend Jets OTA's? Coach weighs in on QB's spring availability

With the Aaron Rodgers VP bid over before it could ever begin, he turns his attention to the gridiron.

It has been almost seven months since the multiple-time MVP ruptured his Achilles tendon on a sack by then-Buffalo Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd on his team debut. Later, he underwent a revolutionary type of surgery called "speed bridge", where a brace is attached to the affected part to facilitate recovery.

The proceedure allowed the New York Jets to reactivate him in November ahead of a hypothetical playoff run, but he didn't play again after they were eliminated in Week 15 at the Miami Dolphins. But as spring camp approaches, Rodgers is expected to play a major role.

At the league meetings, general manaher Joe Douglas said that his quarterback has a point to prove and would make himself available:

"I expect Aaron to be back for a portion of OTAs. I haven't had the conversation to see what that exact detail looks like, but I know Aaron's excited to be back and around the guys."

Robert Saleh concurred:

"Expecting him to be available for spring. You guys know OTAs has become a 7-on-7 camp, so he should be able to do all that stuff."

Like most teams, the Jets begin their OTA's on Apr. 15. Their spring practice concludes with a mandatory minicamp from June 11 to 13.