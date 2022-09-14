Aaron Rodgers trolls himself after getting destroyed during tackle attempt on former teammate 

Quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers are athletes, otherwise they wouldn't be playing professional sports. However, the position often holds slightly less athletic players. Defensive ends are often more athletic, as are other skill position players. It doesn't take anything away from being a quarterback, as it's perhaps the most difficult and important position in sports.

The quarterbacks are not known for blocking, laying devastating hits on defenders or doing anything that requires a ton of physicality. This is mostly by design as they need to avoid injuries at all costs.

Every so often, a play call does put them in a potential position to make contact with someone, perhaps attempting to block for a runner. Some quarterbacks have put serious hits on defenders, while others haven't.

Rodgers' attempted block Sunday falls into the second category. His former teammate Za'Darius Smith was nearby on a sweep rush attempt by a wide receiver. So naturally, the Green Bay Packers quarterback attempted to lay a block on him.

He attempted to throw his shoulder at Smith, largely missing and stumbling in front of the defender. He struggled to get back on his feet as the Packers picked up a first down regardless of the failed block.

Smith was hyped up about Rodgers' failed attempt, and the "Pat McAfee Show" hosts laughed as they played the clip in an interview with the quarterback.

He couldn't help but smile, saying:

"A better athlete would have stayed up there."

The Packers went on to lose 23-7 against the Minnesota Vikings in embarrassing fashion.

How much longer does Aaron Rodgers have in the NFL?

Aaron Rodgers is no longer the athlete he once was. A lot of that is due to age. He is 38, which is older than many NFL players make it to.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings.

It's easy to forget that he is an old player, especially in a world where Tom Brady is excelling at the age of 45. Still, the Green Bay Packers star is up there and probably doesn't have a ton of years left.

To see him play to 45 would be very impressive but also surprising. He is still in his prime, despite an awful performance on Sunday. That alone gives him at least a couple more seasons.

Aaron Rodgers isn't at the retirement door yet, but it is in the distance, looming. Fans should watch and enjoy while he's still playing, because that won't be forever.

