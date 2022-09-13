"Has he ever played quarterback in his life?" - Shannon Sharpe blasts Baker Mayfield for playing like an absolute amateur

The Carolina Panthers and new quarterback Baker Mayfield were looking forward to Sunday. It marked an opportunity to start the season on the right foot and, for Mayfield, to show his former team why they made a mistake moving on from him and subsequently trading him away.

It was reported that the fiery quarterback said he was going to "f*** them up" in regards to the Cleveland Browns, but when Sunday came, that's not at all what happened.

Shannon Sharpe took the opportunity to rip into Mayfield for his lackluster play in a game that the Panthers could have won.

"Baker looked exactly like Baker. He looked like the guy who can pull off spectacular comeback after comeback." @RealSkipBayless on Baker Mayfield coming up short against his former team:"Baker looked exactly like Baker. He looked like the guy who can pull off spectacular comeback after comeback." .@RealSkipBayless on Baker Mayfield coming up short against his former team:"Baker looked exactly like Baker. He looked like the guy who can pull off spectacular comeback after comeback." https://t.co/Oy7ffKi1Dy

Sharpe told his cohost, Skip Bayless:

"Baker Mayfield was terrible again, especially when the game was nip and tuck. Here's Baker's numbers when the score... before he got down to scoring when the game was a one score game. He was not a 16-, 71-yard, sat how many times? How many times can you throw the ball? Has he ever played quarterback in his life?"

Sharpe went on:

"Is there a possibility he was not a quarterback at a future life? Because every time I saw him, he dropped the ball on the ground. He got bailed out one time he fumbled the ball. Christian McCaffrey picked it up and ran for like 20 yards. And I was like, 'Oh, here we go again.' I mean, are you kidding me? The guy fumble the ball, they could have easily pounced on it."

The Panthers lost Mayfield's revenge opportunity on a last-second field goal, falling 26-24.

How bad was Baker Mayfield in Sunday's loss?

The Panthers were lifeless for most of the first half, with their quarterback playing inferior football. They turned it around after halftime, though they weren't precisely mistake-free.

The quarterback had trouble with the snap on multiple occasions (an astounding four times) and turned the ball over once via an interception. He threw one touchdown and ran for another, but it was not his best performance.

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

He finished 16 of 27 for 235 yards, 75 of which came on one touchdown pass to Robby Anderson. To his credit, though, he did drive the Panthers down the field on a seven-play drive to take the lead on a field goal.

A touchdown could have sealed the deal, but the Panthers took a 24-23 lead with just over a minute remaining. However, the Browns would not be denied. Cade York nailed a 58-yard field goal with less than 10 seconds left.

