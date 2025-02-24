Aaron Rodgers to Vikings? Former NFL QB weighs in on 4x MVP's potential 'one-year rental' with Minnesota

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel proposed the Minnesota Vikings as a potential destination for Aaron Rodgers. He suggested potentially setting up a "one-year rental" scenario similar to Brett Favre's exit from Green Bay.

Daniel, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL, offered his opinion on the Vikings' quarterback situation on Monday's episode of "The Facility" program.

"Let's go to the Vikings. Should they try to sign another veteran free agent or go with J.J. McCarthy? Would K.O.C., Coach of the Year, want a one-year rental with Aaron Rodgers?" Daniel questioned.

"And that's what I come back to—these one-year rentals. Because I don't know if you're going to build—you're not going to build your franchise around Aaron Rodgers. You're trying to win for a year or two, maybe have a young guy sitting around. The Vikings make a little sense," Daniel added.

The Vikings are seeing uncertainty at quarterback after reportedly setting themselves up to allow Sam Darnold to become a free agent in March. This is despite Darnold leading the team to 14 regular-season victories in 2024 while first-round draft choice J.J. McCarthy rehabbed from a full meniscus repair.

Sports Illustrated picked up on the historical parallel on February 10, pointing out Rodgers would be "the second consecutive Packers legendary quarterback to play for the Jets and Vikings after departing Green Bay." Like Favre previously, Rodgers wasn't successful in New York.

Aaron Rodgers can mentor J.J. McCarthy

Vikings legend and 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Jared Allen supported the notion on a February 19 appearance on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams."

"I'm not opposed to that on a one-year stop-gap if you think J.J. McCarthy needs a little more time," Allen said. "Let's be honest, if you want your young quarterback who we are saying is the future of the Vikings, there's not many better people he can learn behind [than Rodgers]."

SI.com wrote that "anyone who watched the Rodgers documentary on Netflix knows that Rodgers appeared to be a really good teacher for Jordan Love in Green Bay and Zach Wilson in New York."

Aaron Rodgers may not earn a big payday at 42. Sports Illustrated proposed that "if the Vikings could get Rodgers for a Sam Darnold-like $10 million, it might be worth it." That fits with a report that Rodgers took a pay cut with the Jets to facilitate building around him.

The transition would be a plus for McCarthy, who would have one more year to mature.

Allen spoke to concerns there might be about team chemistry.

"I think [Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell] has got a way of coaching people and getting the best out of them," he said. "So, I guess the question is where does Aaron's head lay on that, right? Is he willing to come in and be a functional part of this organization?"

Rodgers reportedly intends on playing in 2025. The Vikings, led by Coach of the Year Kevin O'Connell, may be able to provide Rodgers with a quality support system.

