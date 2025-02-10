"Absolutely disgusting," "Gross" - NFL fans blast Fox's new scoreboard for Super Bowl LIX between Chiefs and Eagles

NFL fans are not happy with the new scorebug on Fox that debuted during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles took the field to compete for the NFL's top prize. When the broadcast began, however, the new scorebug graphic appeared on screen, and fans voiced their displeasure with the new graphic on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

"It’s in the FOX font, so I guess they are keeping it consistent with their branding," a fan said.

"Awful. It’s something I typically don’t notice or care about, and it’s annoying and distracting from the game," another fan noted.

"Ive seen sleeker score boards at junior high basketball games," another wrote.

"It’s so lazy and ugly," one claimed.

Kansas City is challenging the Eagles in an attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. Should they do so, they'll etch themselves in history as perhaps the greatest dynasty the league has ever seen.

Of course, they'll have to get past a phenomenally talented Eagles team, which is stacked on both sides of the ball, to do so. The Eagles' ground game is flanked by Saquon Barkley, who the franchise signed away from their division rivals the New York Giants last offseason.

On the outside, receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith serve as sure-handed pass catchers for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Of course, they'll have quite the task in front of them with the Chiefs defense, which has proven to be one of the most dominant in the league this season.

Super Bowl LIX is being played in the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback