"Absolutely fried outta their minds" - NFL fans react as George Kittle and Jake Ferguson poke fun at 49ers vs.Cowboys rivalry in viral TikTok

Tight ends George Kittle and Jake Ferguson put their rivalry on the side for their wives off the field as a video of the San Francisco 49ers star and the Dallas Cowboys faithful is going viral on social media.

In the clip, we see George Kittle and his wife making a TikTok with Jake Ferguson and his fiancée Haley Cavinder. The NFL stars were forced to shake hands by their spouses for the video, bringing a momentary truce to their high-octane NFC rivalry.

"TRENDING: 49ers star TE George Kittle and Cowboys standout Jake Ferguson and his fiancée Haley Cavinder made a TikTok together that went viral." NFL insider Dov Kleiman wrote in the tweet he shared.

NFL fans reacted to Kittle and Ferguson making the TikTok with their spouses.

"all absolutely fried outta their minds(crying emojis) W" one fan commented

"Hate this. Love Kittle, but as a person. But when it comes to football keep smelly 49ers away from the Cowboys," another fan said.

"Super cute! Sounds like they can make more of these afte the divisional round next year. Too soft to actually go far," this fan said.

"Jake Ferguson getting close so he can betray him when we face each other in the playoffs... that's my TE," another fan stated.

"Why do these idiots get talked into these moronic vidoes? They look like total tools," one fan commented.

George Kittle began his journey with the 49ers after being picked in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Last season, he recorded 1,106 yards and eight TDs receiving while his team finished with a 6-11 record. In April, the 49ers gave the 6x Pro Bowler a four-year extension worth $76.4 million.

Jake Ferugson has played in the NFL for just three seasons. The Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Despite this, he has established himself as a talented TE in the league. His best campaign was during the 2023 season, when he tallied 761 yards and five TDs receiving for the Cowboys.

George Kittle opens up about the role of his wife in his retirement decision

Kittle will be entering his ninth season in the league with the 49ers this year. Despite having a few more years in the league, the TE opened up about his retirement plans on a segment of "Bussin' with the Boys" last week.

Kittle also discussed the role of his wife, Claire, in his retirement plans.

"Literally until I don't have fun anymore or until my wife Claire looks at me and goes 'you kinda look like s**t out there, you should retire,'" Kittle said. "I don't know, I think if I get to 35 and it hurts to put pants on in the morning, I think I'll be like this ain't too much fun anymore."

If George Kittle decides to retire, it will most probably be after playing out his latest four-year contract extension. The TE would also hopefully compete for a Super Bowl championship during that time.

