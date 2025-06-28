George Kittle shares proof of Taylor Swift's performance at TEU event being a last-minute call

Taylor Swift shocked fans by performing "Shake It Off" at the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert on Tuesday. The performance marked the first time that Swift performed one of the songs from her six superhit albums since she acquired the masters last month.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift's performance was a surprise because it wasn't initially a part of the event. George Kittle, who runs the Tight End University with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, posted the proof of Swift's performance being a last-minute call via an Instagram post on Friday.

"Tight ends & lots of new friends!!! Shoutout to everyone who made it possible and to the TEs for showing up," Kittle captioned his post.

The 49ers tight end's post included a handful of memories from the concert and afterparty in Nashville, including a clip of him vibing with Taylor Swift on her "Love Story" song. In addition, the 17th slide of the post included a picture of the detailed schedule for the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert.

In the photo, Taylor Swift's name can be spotted added separately in a different handwriting alongside Kane Brown, who was initially set to give a solo performance. The same was done with Luke Combs, who was paired with Jordan Davis. Despite being a last-minute decision, Swift ended up impressing the fans with her performance.

George Kittle's wife Claire opened up about hosting TE University’s ladies' luncheon

Before taking part in the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert on Tuesday evening, Claire Kittle hosted a special ladies' luncheon at Coa Rooftop Bar in Nashville. The event was attended by wives and girlfriends of many NFL players, including Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

On Friday, PEOPLE released an exclusive interview with Claire, in which she opened up about hosting responsibilities. Talking about her personal goal behind taking up the host's role at the luncheon, Claire said:

"More guys are coming and then bringing their wives and their girlfriends, so that number has just naturally grown every single year. It's important to me to highlight the women, too, and kind of spoil them, because obviously the men are in the light all the time."

Claire Kittle was later linked with Taylor Swift at the main TEU event, with multiple pictures of them having gone viral on social media. Almost a day later, Claire posted her unseen pictures with Swift on her Instagram.

