“I wish I could have that tweet back” - Adam Schefter apologizes for insensitive comments reporting Dwayne Haskins’ death

Dwayne Haskins' sudden death on Saturday in South Florida was the primary talking point of NFL fans throughout the weekend. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter was the one who initially broke the news of Haskins being killed by a car while crossing a busy interstate.

However, Schefter's tweet was viewed as insensitive by many. The reason for the senior insider receiving backlash included an unnecessary line about how Haskins had struggled to find a role in the NFL. Schefter deleted his tweet shortly after an influx of backlash came his way.

Schefter has since apologized for his comments made over Dwayne Haskins' death. He did so on Monday's episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast. Schefter admits he wishes he could take his tweet back and apologized to Haskins' family. He said:

“First, I wanted to address the death of Dwayne Haskins and the tweet that I posted this weekend. It was insensitive. It was a mistake. And I can assure you is not my intention. I wish I could have that tweet back. The focus should have been on Dwayne. Who he was as a person, a husband, a friend, and so much more. I wanted to apologize to Dwayne's family, his friends, players in the National Football League and offer my condolences to everybody close to Dwayne. I want to turn people's attention to make sure that Dwayne is remember properly”

Dwayne Haskins was adored by everyone he came into contact with

Dwayne Haskins was somebody who always had a smile on his face through the ups and downs of life. Despite being with the Pittsburgh Steelers for just one season, his coaches and teammates viewed him as family.

With someone as beloved as Haskins being the subject matter, Schefter's idea of mentioning his career struggles was unnecessary. Now that he's apologized, fans can move on to celebrating the life Haskins left behind.

Haskins was just 24 when he unfortunately died. His loss is still hard to process for anyone who knew him or of him. The best one can do is take lessons from his short time in this world and be the friends, family members, and community members that he was.

