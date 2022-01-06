Watch: NFL insider Adam Schefter may have to undergo knee surgery for meniscus tear trying to do "The Griddy"

NY Giants Justin Tuck 3rd Annual "Rush For Literacy" Celebrity Billiards Tournament

Adam Schefter may have talked about thousands of injury reports, but he likely never expected to have one done on him. However, after doing a dance on Monday Night Countdown, the NFL insider fears he may have suffered an injury. Here's what we know.

Adam Schefter has potentially torn meniscus or ACL

Speaking on NFL Live, Schefter revealed that he has had an MRI on his knee and fears it may be a torn ACL. He is cautiously optimistic but fears the worst. A clip of his interview with ESPN, as well as a video of the dance that may have caused the injury, was posted to Twitter.

In the video, Schefter says that, even if it does turn out to be a torn ACL, he will continue to work injured. He jokes that he will not be featured on any injury reports. Of course, his occupation doesn't require a perfectly usable knee, so his workload is likely to be largely unaffected.

However, the NFL world will get to see the NFL insider's recovery over time every single day as he works himself back to 100 percent. If Schefter suffered an ACL tear, it could take longer than players to rehab. Players often miss an entire season while constantly rehabbing the injury.

Marcus Spears @mspears96 Per sources: @adamschefter suffered a meniscus tear that will require rest the next two weeks before doctors determine if surgery is necessary. Schefter will not be listed on injury report for this weekend’s ESPN’s shows but it appears no more Griddy-ing.



For Schefter, who is 55-years-old, it is likely to take longer to heal than a professional football player in his 20s who would be getting help from the best doctors money can buy. That said, since Schefter can work through the injury, he is likely to be largely unaffected in the long-term by a tear.

While players can miss a season and tank their careers in the process, Schefter's career will remain intact throughout his recovery.

Schefter appears to be taking the injury in stride, soaking up the ensuing jokes about the way he hurt his knee. He didn't stop a train robbery or save a baby from a burning building, hurting himself in the process. He simply did a silly dance that is getting much more attention than it otherwise would have.

Schefter now has two reasons to avoid dancing in the future. After getting through his upcoming rehab and getting some rest, he won't want to do it a second time. He, also, won't want to deal with the jokes and the need to tell the story repeatedly. Also, with video evidence, he can't fudge the details to make it sound better than it was.

