Adam Thielen injury update: When will Vikings WR return?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen originally injured his ankle in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions. At the time he was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and missed the following two games.

Thielen, who was listed as a limited participant throughout practice last week, did start for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

With just under three minutes remaining in the first half of Sunday's game against the Rams, Adam Thielen caught a pass out in the flat from quarterback Kirk Cousins and tried to extend the catch for a first down. He was wrapped up by the Los Angeles Rams defense and seemed to injure the same ankle on the play. Thielen did not play another snap, although he was listed as questionable to return.

The original high ankle sprain that Adam Thielen suffered was also on a completed catch from Kirk Cousins a few weeks earlier.

Adam Thielen injury status: will he return this season?

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced by Chad Graff of The Athletic, that Thielen was placed on the Injured Reserve list by the Minnesota Vikings after undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced by Chad Graff of The Athletic, that Thielen was placed on the Injured Reserve list by the Minnesota Vikings after undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.

It's not clear what further damage the wide receiver did to his ankle after the original high ankle sprain. The Minnesota Vikings will now finish the final two games of their regular season schedule without their star wideout on the field.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen underwent season-ending surgery on his ankle yesterday, per sources.

In the 13 games he played in 2021, Adam Thielen caught 67 receptions for 726 yards and ten touchdowns. Thielen is under contract with the Minnesota Vikings through the 2025 NFL season. Having already undergone surgery on his ankle, it might be safe to assume that he will be ready to return to the field for training camp next summer.

The Minnesota Vikings' number one wide receiver Justin Jefferson will see even more targets in the finak two games this season. Jefferson broke a record last week for the most yards by a wide receiver in his first two NFL seasons. After last week's game, Justin Jefferson now has 2,851 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.

The Minnesota Vikings have two divisional games coming up to close out the season. First a Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night and then a Week 18 encounter with the Chicago Bears to finish the season.

