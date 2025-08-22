Adam Thielen's comments on J.J. McCarthy resurface amid Vikings trade rumors 2 years after WR's Minnesota exit

It might be time for the Minnesota Vikings fans to &quot;Skol&quot; in celebration again. Rumor has it that the franchise is looking to get Adam Thielen back. The Vikings need a veteran receiver, and who better than one of their past stars?As the talks of Thielen coming back to Minnesota are gaining traction, a video of him from July praising the Vikings' current quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, has resurfaced again on social media. &quot;He's got all the things that takes to be a successful player. ... He's got consistency, he's got that mindset. He's got all the skills to be able to play at a high level. &quot;So, I am really excited now, my second summer working with him, to see him get an opportunity and to see what he does with that opportunity because I see it now on the field, just his mindset and all the things that takes to be a great quarterback in this league. ... So, I'm excited to see what happens.&quot;Adam Thielen can finally reunite with J.J. McCarthy should the trade between the Vikings and the Panthers come to fruition.McCarthy joined the Vikings as the 10th pick in the NFL draft last year. Initially, he was coined as Sam Darnold's backup, but when the latter signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the 22-year-old became Minnesota's QB1.Thielen, on the other hand, joined the Vikings in 2013. After spending nine seasons with the team, the wide receiver was traded to the Panthers in 2023. So McCarthy and Thielen never officially got the chance to share the gridiron. That could all change later this year.Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell makes his feelings known about Adam ThielenAmidst the trade rumors between the two franchises, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell opened up about his personal feelings toward Adam Thielen. Speaking on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show,&quot; the fourth-year coach said that he's a fan of the veteran and respects his work ethic:&quot;There's a reason why he's not only a Vikings favorite, the career he's had here, but how about the job he's done going down there with a bunch of young players. I guarantee you that the Panthers are in a good place right now because of all that work Adam Thielen put in. Huge fan of Adam Thielen.&quot;It'll be interesting to see if Thielen will return to the Vikings in the near future.