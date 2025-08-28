Adam Thielen's wife Caitlin pens strong message amid 'senseless tragedy' of Minneapolis shooting

Wednesday was a bittersweet day for Adam Thielen, his family and Minneapolis.The veteran wide receiver was traded back to the Vikings from the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. Although that is big news for Minnesota fans, it was overshadowed by a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church. Students were attending mass when the suspect opened fire. Two students were killed and 17 others were injured.Adam's wife, Caitlin Thielen, reshared a post about the incident on her Instagram Story. She added a caption, calling the tragedy &quot;senseless,&quot; and added that she was hopeful for change.&quot;I can't even imagine. Praying for Minneapolis and all affected by this senseless tragedy. Praying for change for the better for Minnesota,&quot; Caitlin wrote.Caitlin Theilen shared a heartfelt message after the school shooting in Minnesota (image crdit: instagram/mrs_t_19)Adam, a Minnesota native, went undrafted in 2013 but was signed by the Vikings and added to their practice squad. Although he didn't play that season, he became an essential offensive target for Minnesota for nine seasons.Adam signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in March 2023 after he was released by the Vikings.Adam Thielen's wife, Caitlin, celebrated WR's birthday ahead of tradeBefore Adam Thielen was traded back to the Minnesota Vikings, he celebrated his 35th birthday last Friday. The veteran wide receiver was celebrated by his wife, Caitlin Thielen, with a touching post on Instagram.&quot;Everyone wish Adam a happy birthday today!!! 🥳🥳🥳 Aging like fine wine 🍷I couldn’t be prouder of how far you’ve come and the hard work and deeper trust in God you’ve developed over the years Adam.. &amp; I can’t wait to see what the future holds!&quot;You truly are a big inspiration.. on the field, but most importantly off😊Here’s to an amazing year, I know God will provide! I love you so much ❤️,&quot; Caitlin wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam and Caitlin got married in 2015 and have three children, Asher, Hudson and Cora.