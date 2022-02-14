Future NFL HOFer Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence

Running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at LAX airport for felony domestic violence. Law enforcement insiders told TMZ the seven-time Pro Bowl running back was arrested and detained for felony domestic violence at the airport.

His arrest took place after LAX airport police got a call at around 8:30 am Sunday morning over a disruption on an airplane exiting the airport and trying to take off from Los Angeles to Houston.

The Game Day NFL @TheGameDayNFL BREAKING: Adrian Peterson has been arrested for domestic violence at LAX Airport. BREAKING: Adrian Peterson has been arrested for domestic violence at LAX Airport. https://t.co/Sh2mmMcXKT

The plane, in truth, had to turn around and link up with the gate again after an alleged vocal and physical argument between a male and female. Following a preliminary investigation, and after making the necessary disclosures to the FBI, sources say the four-time All-Pro was taken into custody.

The supposed victim was seen to have endured a tiny blemish from whatever transpired from the incident. The woman involved in the incident is Ashley Brown, the wife of Peterson.

After he was taken off the aircraft, the scheduled flight was able to depart as planned, which included Brown who stayed on the plane with the rest of the passengers. In a statement to TMZ via a spokesperson, the running back and Brown have since admitted a verbal quarrel on the aircraft.

"Earlier today, Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane. This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly."

He and Brown were in the Los Angeles area the night before for a Super Bowl event.

Peterson and his NFL Career

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

He was the seventh overall pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft. Peterson led the NFL in his rookie season in rushing yards per game with 95.8 and had 1,341 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

He finished second in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, and was the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The following year, he led the league in in both rushing yards (1,760), rushing yards per game (110), and yards from scrimmage (1,885). In 2012, he won the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Award as he rushed for 2,097 yards and 2,314 yards from scrimmage.

Jason Taylor @JasonTaylor

#Incredible Congrats to Adrian Peterson on getting over 2000 yards and running the #Vikings to the playoffs Congrats to Adrian Peterson on getting over 2000 yards and running the #Vikings to the playoffs#Incredible

Peterson has played for seven teams in his career, including the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans this season.

Field Yates @FieldYates News: the Titans have waived RB Adrian Peterson. News: the Titans have waived RB Adrian Peterson.

