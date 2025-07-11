  • home icon
  • Adrian Peterson's feud with poker player escalates 21 days after ex-Vikings All-Pro RB got involved in fistfight over disputed hand

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 11, 2025 16:39 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty
Adrian Peterson is widely regarded as one of the best running backs of the 21st century. According to Stat Muse, Peterson ranks No. 6 all time in carries (3,230), No. 5 all time in rushing yards (14,918), and No. 4 all time in rushing touchdowns (120). He also has various records and league honors, including an NFL Most Valuable Player Award, a spot on the Minnesota Vikings '50 Greatest Vikings' team, and a member of the NFL 2010's All-Decade Team.

However, 21 days ago, videos emerged of Peterson in a fist fight with an individual at a location where gambling was involved. According to the original report, Peterson and the individual got into a fight over a disagreement about a hand of poker.

Fast forward to July 11, and it is being reported that Peterson will be having a "celebrity boxing match" with the individual that he got into the poker fight with a few weeks ago.

According to NBC NFL analyst Michael David Smith in an article published to 'Pro Football Talk' on July 11, Peterson will be fighting Joe Castaneda in a celebrity boxing match, as reported by TMZ.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Peterson has signed up for a celebrity boxing match, and his opponent will be the guy he fought at the poker game, Joe Castaneda, according to TMZ.com." Smith said.
Where and when will the Adrian Peterson, Joe Castaneda fight take place?

The news is still developing and details are not fully clear about where or when the fight between Peterson and Castaneda will take place. At this time, there does not appear to be a set time or location for the major celebrity boxing match. As is evident, the scheduled fight is a very surprising development in the ongoing situation and one that many fans and analysts were likely not expecting.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
