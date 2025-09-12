"African warlord": Antonio Brown doesn't hold back on Michael Jordan after NBA legend's image goes viral

Michael Jordan, the NBA legend often seen as the greatest basketball player of all time, is once again in the pit of the internet culture, not for his six NBA championships or his Chicago Bulls legacy, but for yet another meme-worthy image.On Friday, a new photo of Jordan was floating on social media. In it, Jordan appears to be smiling at something in the distance, with an absent look in his eyes. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has remained active on social media since retiring from football, shared a comment about the image on X.“Ni*** looks like an African warlord,” he wrote.Meanwhile, the photo adds to a long list of Jordan memes. The most famous one is the “Crying Jordan” meme, which came from his 2009 Hall of Fame speech when he teared up on stage. Over the years, that image became one of the most widely used memes on the internet.Fans react to Antonio Browns’ comment on Michael Jordan’s pictureFans on X reacted to Antonio Brown’s comment about the latest Michael Jordan meme.“He is the lord,” a fan wrote.“Mumbasa Jordan running the blood diamond trade,” another fan said.“Word for word bro lol,” one fan commented.More comments followed.“This is hilarious 🤣,” a fan said.“Living his best life,” one fan commented.“He was a warlord on the court,” a fan wrote.This has not been the first time Antonio Brown has been associated with Michael Jordan in conversation. In 2024, former Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday compared Brown’s work ethic in the NFL to Jordan’s “killer instinct,” saying:“When Antonio Brown was running routes for the second and third stringers and then he’s not getting that connection on Sundays, yeah, he’s gonna start freaking out. That’s kind of what he did. Which I don’t blame him, because he’s got that Michael Jordan mindset.”Canaday was talking about Brown’s intense drive to be great, especially during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.Also Read: Antonio Brown roasts Russell Wilson with brutal graphic over Giants' abysmal outing vs. Commanders