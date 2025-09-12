  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "African warlord": Antonio Brown doesn't hold back on Michael Jordan after NBA legend's image goes viral

"African warlord": Antonio Brown doesn't hold back on Michael Jordan after NBA legend's image goes viral

By Garima
Modified Sep 12, 2025 20:30 GMT
Antonio Brown (L) Michael Jordan (R) Image credit: IMAGN
Antonio Brown (L) Michael Jordan (R) Image credit: IMAGN

Michael Jordan, the NBA legend often seen as the greatest basketball player of all time, is once again in the pit of the internet culture, not for his six NBA championships or his Chicago Bulls legacy, but for yet another meme-worthy image.

Ad

On Friday, a new photo of Jordan was floating on social media. In it, Jordan appears to be smiling at something in the distance, with an absent look in his eyes. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has remained active on social media since retiring from football, shared a comment about the image on X.

“Ni*** looks like an African warlord,” he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meanwhile, the photo adds to a long list of Jordan memes. The most famous one is the “Crying Jordan” meme, which came from his 2009 Hall of Fame speech when he teared up on stage. Over the years, that image became one of the most widely used memes on the internet.

Ad

Fans react to Antonio Browns’ comment on Michael Jordan’s picture

Fans on X reacted to Antonio Brown’s comment about the latest Michael Jordan meme.

“He is the lord,” a fan wrote.
“Mumbasa Jordan running the blood diamond trade,” another fan said.
“Word for word bro lol,” one fan commented.

More comments followed.

Ad
“This is hilarious 🤣,” a fan said.
“Living his best life,” one fan commented.
“He was a warlord on the court,” a fan wrote.

This has not been the first time Antonio Brown has been associated with Michael Jordan in conversation. In 2024, former Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday compared Brown’s work ethic in the NFL to Jordan’s “killer instinct,” saying:

“When Antonio Brown was running routes for the second and third stringers and then he’s not getting that connection on Sundays, yeah, he’s gonna start freaking out. That’s kind of what he did. Which I don’t blame him, because he’s got that Michael Jordan mindset.”
Ad

Canaday was talking about Brown’s intense drive to be great, especially during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also Read: Antonio Brown roasts Russell Wilson with brutal graphic over Giants' abysmal outing vs. Commanders

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications