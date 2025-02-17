"Ain’t nobody buying a flight to Kansas City" - NFL fans react to viral Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl parade crowd pictures

The Philadelphia Eagles faithful had a blast last weekend at the Super Bowl LIX parade. After NFL fans had to witness back-to-back Kansas City victories in 2023 and 2024, Philadelphia showed in full force to celebrate the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LIX. It is estimated that more than 1 million people lined the streets of downtown Philadelphia to celebrate with the team.

Ad

The Eagles' celebration sparked comparisons between the Philadelphia fanbase and Kansas City Chiefs fans. An Eagles fan started the debate on Sunday by posting a side-by-side comparison of the two crowds on X.

"Chiefs parade vs Eagles parade… There’s levels to this"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The tweet has since gotten more than 3 million views. He also doubled down in the comments, claiming thousands of fans flew into Philadelphia this time and not Kansas City last year. He wrote:

"We had hundreds of thousands of outta town fans that flew in for the parade. Ain’t nobody buying a flight to Kansas City."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eagles fans were quick to support the comparison.

“Best fan base in the NFL!” one fan said.

“Eagles didn’t just beat the chiefs.. they took their souls,” another fan said.

Others defended the Kansas City crowd size. One user pointed out the difference in population sizes of the two cities.

“Kansas City literally has 5 million less people,” one fan said.

Ad

“The physical street the parade traveled in Kansas City is empty in the photo. It’s hours before the event. There’s more photos than the one. Do some googling,” another fan said.

Another fan jumped in to share photos of Buenos Aires following Argentina’s World Cup win in 2022.

“Cute. Now we go to Argentina for the real football,” the fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Super Bowl LIX parade continues despite incident last year

Security concerns were raised during last year’s Kansas City celebrations, jeopardizing this year’s festivities. As many as 1 million fans showed up in Kansas City last year, but the event was marred by a mass shooting during the celebration. Twenty-two people were injured and one person was killed in the incident, prompting calls from security experts to reduce such large-scale events.

Ad

Former Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans, who had worked 12 championship parades and the aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, warned against holding such events in light of the shootings last year.

“They have to think twice about having these parades. When you have that many people hanging around in one place, nothing good’s going to happen.”

Undeterred, the fans from Philadelphia showed up. The players from the Philadelphia Eagles embraced the massive turnout, with the crowd chanting, “E, A, G, L, E, S – Eagles!” as the players addressed the fans in front of the Rocky Steps. The first to speak was quarterback Jalen Hurts, who thanked fans for coming out.

Ad

Encouraged by offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, the fans then serenaded the players with a rendition of Queen’s hit ballad ‘We Are the Champions,” with Mailata singing along as the crowd belted out the lyrics.

Now that the Super Bowl parade is over, the Eagles will turn their attention to preparing to defend their Super Bowl title next season. All 32 teams will be represented at the NFL Combine that starts next Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback