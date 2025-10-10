AJ Brown sets the record straight after denying involvement in private meeting with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley

AJ Brown is still not on the best of terms with Jalen Hurts, after all. On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver denied recent reports that he and his quarterback had had a private meeting after a loss to the Denver Broncos that also involved Saquon Barkley.
He made a more detailed explanation on social media:
"That wasn’t a meeting or a sit-down. I said, 'I don’t recall' because it got painted like there was tension, and (Barkley) had to step in. That’s not true. I was walking to my car, saw them, and stopped to talk. Nothing more."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Back on Tuesday, Hurts had said this about the "meeting":
“That’s just us talking about the collective, about taking ownership for what we can, about how we move forward as a team so we can continue to find ways to win games.”
Barkley also shared his thoughts:
“I feel like that conversation is meant to stay between us. The focus was all about the team, which I think is a good thing.”
The Eagles' misery has not stopped with the reports of Brown's rift with Hurts. Yesterday, they suffered a highly demoralizing 17-34 loss at the organizational disaster that was the New York Giants.
While the game was initially close, it went to rout territory when Cor'Dale Flott intercepted Hurts in the fourth quarter in the first of a pair of turnovers. Brown gave this telling account of what he felt after it happened:
"I think just accepted that we was about to lose. That was like, our last chance. We had to get points there, and we didn't."
Bills urged to trade for AJ Brown
It is unlikely that the Eagles will trade away AJ Brown even despite his grievances about the diminution of his role in the offense. However, The Sporting News' Jarrett Bailey still has a destination in mind: the Buffalo Bills.
He writes:
"Considering the Bills' clear need of a true alpha No. 1 receiver, and Brown obviously wanting to get his targets and be a bigger part of winning for a contender, what better place to go than Buffalo? What would it take for the Bills to get it done? The answer is who cares - do it."
Both teams will meet in Week 17 on December 28. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET on Fox.
Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.