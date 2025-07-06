Albert Breer lays out strategy for 49ers comeback after Brock Purdy's team missed 2024 playoffs following SB LVIII clash vs. Chiefs

Brock Purdy joined the San Francisco 49ers as the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL draft. During his debut campaign, Purdy saw time in nine games while the 49ers finished with a 13-4 record and an NFC Championship loss to the Eagles. He was named the starting QB during the 2023 season.

Brock Purdy has since showcased his brilliance as a signal-caller, winning the NFC title and making it to Super Bowl LVIII. Unfortunately, their hopes of lifting the Lombardi Trophy were crushed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season, the 49ers finished 4th in the NFC West with a 6-11 record while failing to qualify for the playoffs. However, analyst Albert Breer believes in the team's chances of making a comeback this upcoming season.

On Saturday's episode of 'MMQB', Breer laid down his strategy of how Brock Purdy could once again lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.

"Offensively, as long as he stays healthy, I think he's the real linchpin," Breer said. "And defensively, you bring Robert Saleh back. You have Nick Bosa and three top 75 draft picks...It's like I think they are a couple of young players developing away from maybe being back to the Super Bowl.

"I know that sounds crazy. But if they can just have a few young players like if Mykel Williams or Alfred Collins or Ji'Ayir Brown or Dominick Puni, who somebody they really liked going into last year. If they can hit on a few of those guys, Ricky Pearsall, if a few of those guys turn corners, they got a chance to be scary again." (TS-0:50)

In May, the 49ers gave Brock Purdy a new contract. They agreed to a five-year deal worth $265 million, keeping him as the starting quarterback for a couple more seasons.

NFL analyst backs Brock Purdy and his team as playoff darkhorse in 2025

This offseason, the 49ers parted ways with a few key players, such as Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. This has led to some experts and analysts questioning the team's capability to be a playoff contender in 2025.

Despite the doubts, NFL analyst Joy Taylor stands firm in her take that the 49ers are capable of making it to the playoffs. During an appearance on FS1's 'Speak, she said that it is too early to sign off the 49ers as a playoff contender.

"I think we're writing the Niners off a little too soon," Taylor said. "I think they're going to look very different this year. Which apparently offended everyone. I don't know, I can't keep up. Snowflakes out here get offended by everything."

Brock Purdy and Co. begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Seattle Seahawks in September. Can he help them to their first Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl XXIX?

