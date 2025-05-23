“I’ll leave it at that”: 49ers QB Brock Purdy gives clear verdict on being top-10 quarterback in NFL

Brock Purdy, who ended his third campaign in the NFL during the 2024 season, offered his thoughts on being one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. The San Francisco 49ers drafted Purdy as "Mr. Irrelevant" of the 2022 draft. However, he has come a long way since then, leading the 49ers to an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl LVIII appearance.
After his debut campaign in 2022, Purdy was named the starter. He put up brilliant performances, exceeding expectations as the last pick of his draft class. Last season, though, he could only muster a 6-11 campaign with the 49ers after their roster took a hit due to injury concerns.
On Thursday, in an interview with KNBR. Brock Purdy responded to being one of the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL.
"Yes sir," Purdy said with a giggle. "I think for sure I'm a top 10 quarterback. I'll leave it at that. I'm not going to create a list or anything right now."
Purdy was heading into the final year of his rookie deal with the 49ers, who gave the quarterback a lucrative multi-million-dollar extension. He finalized a five-year deal worth $265 million, with $181 million in guaranteed money.
The deal locks in Brock Purdy as the QB1 for a couple of more seasons. The 49ers are hopeful that he will be the key to leading them to their first Super Bowl victory since 1995.
Brock Purdy believes the 49ers have many chances of competing in the Super Bowl
During the aforementioned interview with KNBR, the 49ers quarterback offered his take on whether the 49ers can embark on another Super Bowl run after they had finished dead-last in the NFC West in 2024.
Purdy responded that the window is open for the 49ers to win the Super Bowl.
"100%. I think every single year we will have a chance. We have our core group of guys that we have had here for a while that has established our winning culture here. ... I think at the end of the day we have what it takes," Purdy said.
In three seasons, Brock Purdy has recorded 9,518 yards and 64 TDs for the 49ers in the regular season. Their 2025 season opener is against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7.
