Alix Earle makes relationship with Braxton Berrios official after lavish Bahamas vacay

Braxton Berrios hasn’t contributed much to the Miami Dolphins’ cause this season. He has 20 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown in eight games. His season high was 43 yards in their Week 4 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

While he hasn’t done much, the Dolphins have won six of their first nine games. He also won off the field after Alix Earle admitted their relationship. The TikTok sensation revealed they’re officially dating after their trip to the Bahamas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alix Earle proudly refers to Braxton Berrios as her boyfriend

Earle attended a live show of the Call Her Daddy podcast during the Unwell Tour in Chicago. When Alex Cooper asked her if she had a boyfriend, Earle responded with a resounding “yes.” Cooper turned around her chair, wanting to hear more.

The audience cheered for Earle when she made the admission. She made the appearance after going with Braxton Berrios to the Caribbean nation. She surprised him with the vacation, which she documented and shared on the social media platform that made her famous

Meanwhile, Berrios shared photos of their Bahamas escape on his Instagram account. Aside from his selfie, there’s also a picture where they danced in the ocean and shared a romantic moment at sunset.

There’s also a photo where they were chilling at a beach hut and a snapshot from their romantic dinner. The other image showed them walking to the ocean. Earle shared that the tour was a belated birthday gift for Berrios, who turned 28 last October 6.

Earle went to Germany to watch Braxton Berrios play

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend was in attendance during their Week 9 game in Frankfurt, Germany. Unfortunately, he and the Miami Dolphins lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 21-14. He did not log a reception during the international game.

His hamstring injury could be a reason for his limited playing time. With him on the injury report, he was a limited participant during their Thursday and Friday practices before the game. However, he made one punt return for seven yards.

Alix Earle’s admission caps off the rumors about their relationship, which started in March when she shared about making sushi with "someone special." After this, Sophia Culpo confirmed her breakup with Braxton Berrios.

Berrios and Earle were seen together for the first time in May when Earle met a fan at a Miami restaurant. Berrios also attended Earle’s graduation from the University of Miami.

Since then, they’ve been to an NBA game, the Palm Tree Music Festival, and the 2023 ESPY Awards. The Dolphins also showed love for Earle by calling her their Barbie.