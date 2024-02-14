Allison Kuch opens up about anxiety meds, mental health after chaotic Super Bowl weekend with Isaac Rochell

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell spent last week in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl LVIII festivities. The popular TikTok couple attended events throughout the week and Kuch event hosted a red carpet event before the NFL Honors show.

She documented the events throughout the week and then how excited she was to depart Las Vegas. During her travels, she posted a Q&A on her Instagram page to engage with her followers and be open about any questions they may have.

One of her followers asked how she was dealing with her postpartum anxiety and depression, something she has been open about since the birth of the couple's first child in December.

Kuch then gave a very honest and candid response:

"Vegas showed me that my anxiety/depression meds were: 1- Necessary and 2- are starting to work because I had so much less anxiety all week."

Allison Kuch opened up about her time in Las Vegas during the Super Bowl and how it affected her mental health.

The TikToker has been open and sharing about her postpartum experiences in the hope that it will help other women who are on a similar journey.

Isaac Rochell labeled wife Allison Kuch a 'Swifty' during Super Bowl

Isaac Rochell and his wife Allison Kuch's social media content is typically based on the fun adventures they have together. The majority of the videos are extremely light-hearted and that was no different during Super Bowl LVIII.

The couple attended the big game at Allegiant Stadium and the current NFL free agent caught his wife paying attention to Taylor Swift rather than the action on the field.

In a video posted to TikTok, Isaac Rochell showed his wife trying to get a video of Taylor Swift in her suite at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Rochell wondered why his wife wasn't paying attention to him, someone who has played in the NFL:

Isaac: "Doesn't she realize, I played in the NFL? She should be looking at me."

She then responded by saying that her curiosity got the best of her:

Allison: "I just want, I don't know, I'm a curious person."

The couple didn't mention whether Kuch got the video of Taylor Swift or not.