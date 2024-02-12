Isaac Rochell lightheartedly trolls wife Allison Kuch for being 'more interested' in Taylor Swift over the Super Bowl

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch followed all Super Bowl LVIII events throughout the week. The couple, who have become fan favorites on TikTok, attended the big game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

During the game, the NFL free agent took a video of his wife trying to get a photo of Taylor Swift in her suite. Rochell joked that his wife should be more interested in him as a football player than in the singer. Rochell even mentioned that his wife seemed more interested in Taylor Swift than the game itself.

Allison: "I'm just curious."

Isaac: "Doesn't she realize, I played in the NFL? She should be looking at me."

Allison: "I just want, I don't know, I'm a curious person."

Isaac Rochell posted the video to his TikTok account and placed a "Swifty" caption above his wife's head. When he questioned why she was so interested in taking a photo and finding Taylor Swift, she blamed it on her natural curiosity.

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch's relationship timeline

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kucharczyk, or Kuch as she is known, met in 2014 when he played college football at Notre Dame. Kuch, who attended Michigan State, visited her sister at Notre Dame and met Rochell at a party. The two went on their first date just a few days later and began a long-distance relationship.

Rochell was picked by the Chargers in 2017, and the couple split up briefly due to the distance. After a few months, they reunited after Kuch relocated to California for a job, allowing the couple to see each other more frequently.

The couple eloped in December 2020 and then had a larger wedding in April 2021 with their loved ones. The couple, who have three million followers on TikTok, announced in the summer of 2023 that they were expecting their first child.

Their daughter, Scottie Bee, was born in December 2023. As for Rochell's NFL career, he has spent time with the Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders throughout his career. He was released by the Raiders in November 2023.