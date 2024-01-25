Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch opens up on dealing with postpartum anxiety

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell welcomed their first child, a daughter named Scottie Bee, in December 2023. The couple, who has become one of the most popular couples on social media, share the everyday aspects of their lives online. Now, Kuch is giving a more in-depth look into her life as a new mom.

On Wednesday, Kuch and Rochell shared photos of them taking a walk in Huntington Beach, California. She shared details about how special the beach was to them as they were engaged, married and found out their baby's gender there.

In a later post, she became more vulnerable and shared that her social media accounts don't show everything. Allison Kuch went on to talk about the anxiety that she has suffered from after welcoming her daughter.

"Social media is crazy because you could look at my accounts and think 'wow she's thriving postpartum' when in reality I've been having such bad anxiety/ been sad and emotionless," she said

"I always want to put out feel good content because people use social media as a place to "get away" but at the same time I want to be honest with y'all especially if you've gone through or are going through something similar."

Allison Kuch's latest IG story gives an inside look into her life.

Kuch said that she loves to share the happy aspects because she knows her followers scroll through her content to escape everyday life. However, she wants to show support for those who may be experiencing the same difficulties as her.

Allison Kuch declares her family's favorite NFL team

For the last seven years, Isaac Rochell has played in the NFL for the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. That has forced Allison Kuch to support her husband and cheer for the team he played for. Now that Rochell is a free agent, Kuch is taking a stand and showing support for her actual favorite NFL team.

Earlier this week, Allison Kuch made a TikTok video in which she said she was born and raised in Michigan and grew up a Detroit Lions fan.

Since Rochell is currently a free agent, Kuch is free to cheer for any NFL team. She then went on to show that she bought their daughter her first NFL outfit and it was a Detroit Lions dress.