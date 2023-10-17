Allison Kuch and the NFL defensive end of the Las Vegas Raiders, Isaac Rochell, are expecting their first child together. The NFL couple has been excitedly sharing their life and everything related to Kuch's pregnancy on their social media accounts.

Before the start of the NFL season, the lifestyle influencer and the NFL athlete were trying to figure out the place they would move to. This is because the Raiders had not signed Rochell yet on the 53-man roster. Amidst this confusion, Rochell had informed his fans that her pregnancy was becoming a little hectic.

However, the couple worked out together and faced the problems. Now, Isaac Rochell is part of the Raiders' 53-man roster, while his wife is currently residing in Las Vegas.

As she often does, Kuch engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram. There, one of her fans asked her if being pregnant was scary. She wrote about her true feelings:

"Not going to lie. I was TERRIFIED when I found out I was pregnant... I feel like everyone on the internet made it out to be the worst."

Image Credit: Allison Kuch Instagram Story

Allison Kuch continued:

"But I'm here to tell you, my pregnancy has been very uneventful in the best way. No throwing up, minimal pains. I'd say the worst has been that I cry a lot and I was nauseous like 4 days. I love being pregnant."

Allison Kuch mentions Taylor Swift to make the case for greater involvement of women with football

Regarding women's involvement in football, Kuch expressed frustration with the misconception that the sport is exclusively for men. She emphasized that football is not just for men but for women as well. Kuch highlighted that women have a significant presence in the sport and should be able to enjoy it just like men.

She mentioned Taylor Swift's link-up with football player Travis Kelce as an example of a high-profile woman embracing football and declaring it to be for girls. Kuch credited Swift for breaking stereotypes and promoting inclusivity in the sport.

Allison Kuch has also always spoken candidly about her experiences as the wife of an NFL player, highlighting the impact that football has on her life and career. She has challenged the misconception that football is only for men and advocated for women's involvement in the sport via her podcast.