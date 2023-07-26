Allison Kuch engaged in an exciting marathon while five months pregnant. The social media influencer shared with her fans that she took part in a marathon via Instagram. Kuch uploaded an Instagram Reel where she explained how her day went and what she did before participating in the marathon.

The couple drove to Los Angeles, and while on their way, they grabbed coffee and other snacks. When they reached their destination, they kicked off the charity event with other delicious snacks.

Before preparing for the marathon, Allison ate Halo Top Creamery ice cream and satisfied her craving. She was running with a team named 'Halo Top.'

"It was such a good group of people while running. Everyone was cheering each other on...All in all, it was such a fun event and the best part was that Team Halo Top won."

In the video, Isaac Rochell was seen cheering for his wife as he held a banner that read:

"Your pace or mine?"

The couple is expecting a daughter in December. Allison and Isaac are overly excited and have been sharing all the details of their pregnancy journey. Kuch and Rochell went on a babymoon to spend some quality time together before the birth of their child.

From the gender reveal to the maternity shoot, Allison Kuch tried her best to keep her fans updated.

Allison Kuch celebrated her husband's re-signing with the Raiders

It was recently announced by the Las Vegas Raiders that they had signed veteran defensive end Isaac Rochell. He played with them in the 2022 season, and now, will enter his seventh season with them.

Allison Kuch, who has supported her husband throughout his career, was ecstatic when she heard about the news. To celebrate, she posted throwback snaps of herself and her husband on Instagram. She wrote:

"Year 7 looks a bit different from Year 1… Going in as a family of 2, coming out as a family of 3 🥹🖤 Me & baby girl can’t wait to cheer you on! 🏴‍☠️✨"

Rochell has played in 70 games throughout his career, starting 10, and has accumulated 98 tackles (62 of which were solo), 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one interception, and three passes defended.