"Already lining up the excuses": Deshaun Watson's coach slams Shedeur Sanders defenders for questioning Browns' decision to play QB in preseason

The Shedeur Sanders experiment in Cleveland is already raising eyebrows, and now Deshaun Watson’s personal quarterback coach is hitting back at analysts for jumping to conclusions.

After Robert Griffin III claimed on ESPN's "First Take" that Sanders was “set up to fail” as the Browns’ fourth-string QB, Quincy Avery fired back with a brutal clapback.

“Oh no, not a chance to actually play football as a 4th string QB and 5th round pick. What a nightmare,” Avery posted on X. “Can’t believe some folks are already lining up the excuses. Unreal.”

The former Colorado star and projected first-rounder slid to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft. Deion Sanders' son is buried behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart.

However, the 23-year-old isn’t backing down.

“Have you watched me in college? I’m still the same guy, nothing happened to me,” he told reporters.

The Browns’ offense remains a mess, with a thin receiving corps and an uncertain quarterback room.

Shedeur Sanders gives update on arm soreness

Browns' rookie quarterback isn’t pressing the panic button just yet regarding his arm soreness or his chances of playing for the franchise in the preseason games.

Sander knows all eyes are on him as training camp intensity ramps up.

“Yeah, in college, it was often,” Sanders told reporters Monday when asked about his arm flaring up. “It was just adjusting to starting and stopping.”

Despite the discomfort, the ex-Colorado QB made it clear he expects to be back at full strength immediately:

“Yeah,” he said when asked if he’d be 100% by the next practice. Still, taking himself out of drills wasn’t easy. “Of course, there’s definitely something in your mind,” Sanders stated. “I always hear my dad’s voice in my mind… But at the end of the day, I want to be productive.”

And no, don’t worry, he didn’t need an MRI.

“MRI for what? I hope I ain’t break anything,” he laughed.

Shedeur Sanders will be under NFL spotlight with preseason reps looming against the Panthers, and he’s focused on making every snap count.

“Every rep… I take it like it could be my last,” he said.

For a fifth-round pick with everything to prove, that mindset might be his biggest weapon.

