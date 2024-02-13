"This disgusting GoFundMe is now over $15,000": Alyssa Milano accused by fans of running 'panhandling operation' over Super Bowl appearance

Super Bowl LVIII was one of the most expensive games in the NFL's history. Suites were sold between $1 and $3 million each and an upper level ticket were an average of $10,000 per ticket. Actress Alyssa Milano has now found herself amid a Super Bowl controversy.

Milano posted a photo alongside her 12-year-old son Milo at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. She captioned the photo posted on X, by saying that she was having some mother/son bonding time.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, it wasn't the time spent with her son that sparked outrage, it was the recent fundraising campaign she set up. She recently faced backlash when she took to social media to ask for donations for a GoFundMe page that she set up for her son's baseball team's upcoming trip.

Social media users felt that her long-running acting career had supplied her with enough wealth to fund the trip herself. The recent trip to Las Vegas for the biggest game of the year has only made matters worse for Milano as some questioned how she could afford tickets to the big game and not help her son's team.

Below are the comments on social media about Alyssa Milano's recent post:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched of all time

Sunday night's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs was a nail-biter. The first half was a defensive and special teams battle between both squads. The back-and-forth in the fourth quarter led to overtime for just the second time in NFL history for the big game.

CBS released the viewership numbers of the big game and they are historic, to say the least. CBS is reporting that Super Bowl LVIII was the most watched telecast ever, not just in terms of Super Bowl or professional sports.

The game received an average of 123.4 million viewers across all viewing platforms. CBS accounted for 120 million of those views which is the biggest audience for any network ever.

Expand Tweet

Due to CBS' decision to also air the big game on Paramount+, it also became the most streamed game ever, although the exact numbers weren't shared. The game in total had 202.4 million viewers, indicating that some turned it off before the game ended.

So, although some NFL fans are stating they have 'fatigue' from the Chiefs' success over the last five seasons, fans are still tuning in to watch.