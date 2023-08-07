Patrick Mahomes faced Jalen Hurts in the Super Bowl six months ago, but heading into the 2022 season, not many expected the Eagles to beat out the other 15 NFC teams. However, analyst Aaron Schatz, speaking on Good Morning Football, made the pick last year.

This year, he has his new choice, and he has both the Eagles and Chiefs missing the Big Game. Here's who he chose:

"I am going with what we call the Chris Berman special, and that is the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers. I am still on the Buffalo bandwagon. One of the top teams in the league, Josh Allen, he's going to do it one of these years. Number one projected defense in the league."

He continued, explaining why Patrick Mahomes will be watching the NFL honors this year in person:

"I know [the Bills'] schedule is tough but we have Kansas City taking a step back on defense. I like Buffalo and San Francisco. I'm a little worried about Mike McCarthy calling the plays in Dallas. We have San Francisco up there with Dallas. We know how good Kyle Shanahan is. So that's my Super Bowl pick, Buffalo and San Francisco."

According to Schatz, it's the 1990s once again, with both the Bills and 49ers getting to the Big Game. He didn't pick a winner, but both Allen and Purdy fans should be stacking that endorsement in the win column.

49ers experience sets NFC up for success in potential Super Bowl matchup

Kyle Shanahsn at Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

If it were to come down to both teams, the 49ers would have a big advantage in the experience category. It would be Kyle Shanahan's third Super Bowl appearance and second with the 49ers. Meanwhile, Sean McDermott would be feeling out the experience for the first time as a head coach.

It means, Shanahan's team would be much more primed and ready for the occasion. In terms of Super Bowl experience on the roster, the 49ers would have the edge, as the game taking place at the end of the 2019 season wasn't quite so long ago, even though a lot has transpired in the country since then.

In other words, some of the 49ers' players would have Super Bowl experience in addition to what their head coach brings to the table. Of course, with every team still 0-0 and waiting for their first preseason game reps, the year is in its infantile stages. What will be in store for the 49ers and the Bills?

