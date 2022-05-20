"That was when he entered a rarefied air" - NFL analyst reveals the moment he conceded Tom Brady is the GOAT

Tom Brady is undeniably the greatest quarterback in NFL history and one of the greatest athletes of all time. What he's done and accomplished over his 22-year career is second to none. Last season, he threw a career-high 5,316 passing yards while leading the league in touchdown passes with 43.

Sportswriter, radio host, and TV commentator Mike Florio spoke about Brady on Pro Football Talk and explained when he dubbed him the GOAT (greatest of all time). Florio was impressed by Brady's 28-3 comeback in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tom Brady's 28-3 comeback against the Falcons in the Super Bowl will never be forgottenThe Patriots were +1100 on the live line to win(via @NFLUK Tom Brady's 28-3 comeback against the Falcons in the Super Bowl will never be forgotten 🔥The Patriots were +1100 on the live line to win (via @NFLUK)https://t.co/Av3utTLApo

Florio said:

“...I knew the moment that they came back and beat the Falcons in Super Bowl 51. That that was when he entered another rarefied air. That's when he became greatest quarterback of all time, maybe greatest NFL player of all time. [It] was five freakin years ago. I started saying then he's now in that Michael Jordan phase where you better go see him play while you can. Yeah, he's anywhere near you driving distance, short flight wherever, get a ticket and go see him play.”

Brady led the Patriots to one of, if not the greatest, comebacks in all of sports. In Super Bowl LI, the Atlanta Falcons jumped on the Patriots and held a comfortable 28-3 lead.

Atlanta scored three consecutive touchdowns to take a 21–3 halftime lead, which they increased to 28–3 midway through the third quarter. However, the Patriots scored 25 unanswered points to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation.

In overtime, New England received the kickoff after winning the coin toss and scored a touchdown to claim the Super Bowl title. James White scored the game-winning touchdown.

Tom Brady will be on his quest for his eighth Super Bowl victory

Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette Super Bowl LV

With Brady set to return for his 23rd season in the league, he will be looking for Super Bowl number eight. Brady won seven rings with the New England Patriots in his 20 seasons.

In his first season with the Buccaneers two seasons ago, he led them to the Super Bowl, where they faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a highly anticipated game, Brady and the Buccaneers blew the Chiefs out 31-9.

In his second season with the Buccaneers, Brady led Tampa to the divisional round, where they fell to the Los Angeles Rams. Brady almost came back from being 27 down for another classic comeback in that game.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

While initially retiring after the loss, Brady is back and will look to add another Super Bowl to his trophy cabinet.

