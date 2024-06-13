Analyst suggests Tom Brady should become NFL’s Jerry West

Tom Brady has already been labeled as the NFL's "G.O.A.T." or "Greatest of all time" for his performance throughout a career spanning two decades. On Thursday morning, "Pro Football Talk's" Mike Florio and Chris Simms spoke about Brady's impact on the NFL while speaking on the impact that Jerry West had in the NBA.

West passed away this week at the age of 86, after spending decades making an impact on the NBA as a player and then in the front office. West's silhouette is believed to be the current NBA logo, although it has never been officially stated by the league. Florio believes the NFL could do the same with Tom Brady.

Mike Florio stated:

Florio: [00:00:03] There is the tweet from the NBA acknowledging the passing of Jerry West at the age of 86. He was the logo unofficially. As we said earlier, the NBA never acknowledged it, possibly because they didn't want to have to compensate him for the use of his likeness for decades as the NBA's logo. [00:00:18][15.5]

Mike Florio: [00:00:42] They've got a shield. NFL's got a shield. So in the unlikely event the NFL would ever put itself. Behind the image of a player, what. Image. Or player or figure would we want to represent. The NFL as the logo? [00:00:58][16.4]

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms then began discussing different poses the NFL could use of Tom Brady is they wanted to add him to the logo instead of the current look. Simms said:

Chris Simms: [00:03:26] I know, so I'll call one swear per draft, but Tom Brady and LFG, right? You know that's that right there. Or when he comes down in the end zone running out of the tunnel. Right. And yells to the fans and he gets like this and flexes a little bit. [00:03:42][15.7] PFT

Just to clarify, the National Football League hasn't even mentioned the possibility of a change in the league's logo. If they were to choose a former NFL player to immortalize, Brady would likely be at the top of the list of candidates.

Tom Brady inducted into New England Patriots Hall of Fame

Typically when an NFL player is inducted into their former team's Hall of Fame it would take place during a home game. The rules, however, can be twisted for someone of Tom Brady's caliber.

The New England Patriots inducted Brady into the organization's Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening. The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is set to embark on his new broadcasting job at FOX this fall, which made scheduling the event a bit tougher during the season.

Brady became the 35th player in New England Patriots team history to be inducted in the Hall of Fame. The event was held at Gillette Stadium to allow tens of thousands of fans to attend and honor the former quarterback who won six Lombardi Trophies with the Patriots.

he then went on to play three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he won another Super Bowl.