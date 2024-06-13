Analyst suggests Tom Brady should become NFL’s Jerry West

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Analyst suggests Tom Brady should become NFL’s Jerry West

Analyst suggests Tom Brady should become NFL’s Jerry West

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 13, 2024 19:08 GMT
2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady
Could Tom Brady's impact on the sport be engraved forever?

Tom Brady has already been labeled as the NFL's "G.O.A.T." or "Greatest of all time" for his performance throughout a career spanning two decades. On Thursday morning, "Pro Football Talk's" Mike Florio and Chris Simms spoke about Brady's impact on the NFL while speaking on the impact that Jerry West had in the NBA.

West passed away this week at the age of 86, after spending decades making an impact on the NBA as a player and then in the front office. West's silhouette is believed to be the current NBA logo, although it has never been officially stated by the league. Florio believes the NFL could do the same with Tom Brady.

Mike Florio stated:

Florio: [00:00:03] There is the tweet from the NBA acknowledging the passing of Jerry West at the age of 86. He was the logo unofficially. As we said earlier, the NBA never acknowledged it, possibly because they didn't want to have to compensate him for the use of his likeness for decades as the NBA's logo. [00:00:18][15.5]
also-read-trending Trending
Mike Florio: [00:00:42] They've got a shield. NFL's got a shield. So in the unlikely event the NFL would ever put itself. Behind the image of a player, what. Image. Or player or figure would we want to represent. The NFL as the logo? [00:00:58][16.4]

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms then began discussing different poses the NFL could use of Tom Brady is they wanted to add him to the logo instead of the current look. Simms said:

Chris Simms: [00:03:26] I know, so I'll call one swear per draft, but Tom Brady and LFG, right? You know that's that right there. Or when he comes down in the end zone running out of the tunnel. Right. And yells to the fans and he gets like this and flexes a little bit. [00:03:42][15.7] PFT
youtube-cover

Just to clarify, the National Football League hasn't even mentioned the possibility of a change in the league's logo. If they were to choose a former NFL player to immortalize, Brady would likely be at the top of the list of candidates.

Tom Brady inducted into New England Patriots Hall of Fame

Typically when an NFL player is inducted into their former team's Hall of Fame it would take place during a home game. The rules, however, can be twisted for someone of Tom Brady's caliber.

The New England Patriots inducted Brady into the organization's Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening. The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is set to embark on his new broadcasting job at FOX this fall, which made scheduling the event a bit tougher during the season.

Brady became the 35th player in New England Patriots team history to be inducted in the Hall of Fame. The event was held at Gillette Stadium to allow tens of thousands of fans to attend and honor the former quarterback who won six Lombardi Trophies with the Patriots.

he then went on to play three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he won another Super Bowl.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी