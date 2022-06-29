“Think of where his stock would be right now” - NFL analyst believes putting team's needs ahead of his own cost Baker Mayfield dearly

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been their starting quarterback for the last four seasons. He's a tough player and has had some fair share of injuries in the past. This past season, he may have cost his future some money as he played most of the season on a hurt shoulder.

On October 7, 2021, it was revealed that the former Oklahoma Sooner was playing with a partially torn labrum. He suffered the injury during the Browns Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who has been wearing a shoulder harness to play, suffered a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder on Sept 19 vs the #Texans , sources say. No surgery needed as of now. He was listed on the report after the injury and hasn’t missed a practice snap. #Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who has been wearing a shoulder harness to play, suffered a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder on Sept 19 vs the #Texans, sources say. No surgery needed as of now. He was listed on the report after the injury and hasn’t missed a practice snap.

Mayfield continued to play hurt before reaggravating it in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. Due to the injury, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner was ruled out for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos.

NFL analyst Matt Williamson talked about the Browns quarterback playing through the injury and it being costly on Peacock and Williamson NFL show.

Williamson said:

"Real quick note on Baker and people know that I love Baker's game I didn't love him coming out of Oklahoma but I was listening to a podcast on which I remember which one it was but they had a one of these doctors on the really knows the league and injuries and he said what if What would people think of Baker Mayfield remember he tore his labrum in his off shoulder in week two. A lot of people would have shut it down for the year at that point like this doctor saying when he rolls Over in his bed at night, he could wake up screaming with a torn labrum."

Williamson added:

"Like, there's no way that doesn't affect things and then other injuries followed. So Baker plays a game and a half gets her and he doesn't play the rest of the year. Think of where his stock would be right now. It'd be much much higher. Might make an excuse for him but those are facts."

Baker Mayfield playing with a hurt shoulder last season could be costly for a future deal

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

Playing on the hurt shoulder affected his performance. He finished the season 6-8 and threw 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option following the 2020 season, which makes him due $18.9 million this season.

Michael Silver @MikeSilver 1) Baker Mayfield's $18.86 million salary for 2022 is fully guaranteed. The Browns want to trade him. Numerous teams have interest in Mayfield--but not in paying that guaranteed salary. If and when he's cut, they'll make a move to try to get him. One other thing to consider... 1) Baker Mayfield's $18.86 million salary for 2022 is fully guaranteed. The Browns want to trade him. Numerous teams have interest in Mayfield--but not in paying that guaranteed salary. If and when he's cut, they'll make a move to try to get him. One other thing to consider...

While some teams are interested in acquiring Mayfield, they don't want to take on his costly salary cap this season.

If Mayfield has another down season this year wherever he plays, it could cost him not getting a lucrative extension in the future.

