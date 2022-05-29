"Tom Brady could very well have his eighth Super Bowl ring" - Terrell Owens believes Buccaneers could've won Super Bowl last season had the NFL Hall of Famer played for Tampa

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season ended when they lost to the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams, in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles got the better of Tampa Bay in a tight game that saw the Rams edge out the Buccaneers, 30-27. The Rams ended up winning the Super Bowl, and Brady scared Bucs Nation when he retired this off-season before changing his mind just over a month later.

A former NFL superstar wide receiver by the name of Terrell Owens spoke highly about the Buccaneers and thinks they should have won the Super Bowl last season.

Owens spoke on "The People’s Pregame: NBCLX’s Fan Controlled Football Podcast" saying Tom Brady could very well have won his eighth Super Bowl ring last season.

Owens said:

"You look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They lost two-thirds of their receiving core. They played the Los Angeles Rams (in the NFC divisional round). They had no production in the first half. Luckily, because of Tom Brady, with his greatness, they came back, they tied the game up. They left too much time on the clock. The Los Angeles Rams, they end up winning the game. You put me on that field, in the first half or even the second half of that game, Tom Brady could very well have his eighth Super Bowl ring."

Brady almost rallied his team by being down 27 points, but the Rams closed out the game with a game-winning field goal.

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his first season with the team

Super Bowl LV

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady led them to their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history while winning his seventh.

The Bucs made the playoffs with a 11-5 regular-season record while finishing in second place in the NFC North, making the playoffs as a wildcard team. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in the Super Bowl.

In his second season with the Buccaneers, Brady finished with a 13-4 record while winning the NFC South. They beat the Eagles in the first-round of the playoffs and fell to the Rams in the divisional round. The Buccaneers were potentially one drive away from making it to the NFC Championship and possibly winning their second-straight Super Bowl. With Brady back on the roster, Tampa Bay will have a chance this season to win their third franchise Super Bowl, and for Brady, his eighth.

