"The Cowboys got to address this now" - NFL analyst believes Dak Prescott’s future with Cowboys could be at risk following yet another injury setback 

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their home season-opener on Sunday night. But they suffered an even bigger loss with quarterback Dak Prescott leaving the game with a thumb injury.

With Prescott set to be sidelined for a while, Dallas will have to either roll out with backup Cooper Rush or explore options via trading.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky spoke about Prescott going down and how adverse an impact it will have on Dallas. He thinks the Cowboys go for a young, athletic quarterback like Tyler Huntley over some veterans like Jimmy G or Nick Foles.

"But if they go try to make a move, it should not be for Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco, and going to give you one. It should not be for Nick Foles out of Indy. It should try to go get Tyler Huntley, who's young, who's athletic."

With Prescott's injuries piling up, Orlovksy urges Dallas to sign a reliable backup, not only for now, but with a long-term view. That's because injuries have become a recurring theme with Prescott.

"Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott. Carson Wentz had that run where he kept getting hurt and the conversation was, ‘Can't count him to stay healthy.’ And I'm not putting Dak there just yet. But the Cowboys got to address this now, not only for this season, but also for the future.

"At some point, they're going to have to sit there and say, ‘Two out of the last three years, our starting quarterback, who's a phenomenal human being and a good player, has been unavailable for us to play with.'"

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott could return after four games

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave an update on Prescott's injury. On 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that he won't put Prescott on injured reserve yet and he could return after the next four games. The original report claimed that Prescott could potentially miss six to eight games.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys won’t put Dak Prescott on injured reserve and that he thinks his injured quarterback could return within the next four games. Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys won’t put Dak Prescott on injured reserve and that he thinks his injured quarterback could return within the next four games.

In the meantime, Dallas has backup Cooper Rush who is set to take over. If they want to upgrade at the quarterback position for now, they can explore some QB's on the market. The options include Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyler Huntley, Nick Foles, or Gardner Minshew.

Since it sounds like Prescott could be back in a month, the team might just stick with Rush until he's back.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN First Take, 105.3 The Fan, and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat