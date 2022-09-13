Leonard Fournette roasts Micah Parsons after Dallas Cowboys star's "straight p****y" jibe

The NFL's first Sunday Night Football Game featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers defeated the Cowboys 19-3. One of the highlights of the game came when Bucs running back Leonard Fournette leveled Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons came off the edge and got blocked by the guard, and Fournette hit him, which resulted in a pancake block.

Parsons then responded in a salty manner on Twitter, saying that if you hit someone who's not looking at you, it's a pu**y move.

Parsons Tweeted:

"Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!!"

Fournette responded by adding a crying emoji of Michael Jordan, referring to Parsons being salty.

The Buccaneers dominated the Cowboys in a lackluster game last night. The Cowboys weren't able to do anything last night offensively. Quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with a thumb injury that will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette had solid games in their debuts

Despite the exchange on Twitter, both Fournette and Parsons had solid outings in their season debuts.

Fournette ran for a total of 127 yards on 21 carries. He averaged six yards a carry. His longest run was 17 yards. He added 10 yards on two catches.

Parsons showed that he may possibly win Defensive Player of the Year. Last night, he sacked Tom Brady twice, while also having five tackles. Each time he sacked Brady, it was on a crucial key third down.

MICAH PARSONS GETS HIS SECOND SACK ON BRADY(via @NFL MICAH PARSONS GETS HIS SECOND SACK ON BRADY 😤 (via @NFL)https://t.co/WK23kPcQCX

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play their divison rival, the New Orleans Saints, next Sunday at 1:00 PM EDT. The Dallas Cowboys will face the Cincinnati Bengals at home at 4:25 PM EDT.

