"I have fallen into the trap set by Jerry Jones" - Skip Bayless slams Cowboys owner for tricking him into believing the Dallas team is good

The Dallas Cowboys have been known as "America's Team" and "Dem Boys" for awhile. They remain popular, even though they haven't had much success on the field since 1996. This was when they won the last of their three Super Bowls in the 90s.

Bayless can't believe that it's been 26 years since his Cowboys went to the NFC Championship when they beat the Green Bay Packers.

Bayless said:

"I'd like to think that my books were written by a very objective Cowboy fan because a whole lot of Cowboy fans didn't love everything that I wrote in each of those three books. Gods coach the boys, and hell bent my cowboy trilogy. But I'm proud of the trilogy.

"And yet, if you told me on January the 14th of 1996, an NFC Championship game in which Dallas beat Green Bay 38 to 27 to march on to what became their last Super Bowl.

"If you told me that day that 26 years would pass until my Cowboys played in another NFC Championship game, I would have laughed in your face, Not on your life."

Bayless blamed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for tricking him season after season into thinking that Dallas would make it back to the NFC Championship/Super Bowl.

He added:

"But that's what has happened. Twenty-six years have passed since my team even made it to a conference championship game, what? Twenty-six years, year after year, I have fallen into the trap set by Jerry Jones. The offseason trap, the training camp trap of a wait a minute, maybe this is the year. Twenty-six times, he's gotten me. He even got me last year."

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the 1990s decade by winning three Super Bowls

Washington Redskins v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are undeniably one of the greatest NFL franchises. Dallas holds claim to five Super Bowl victories, including three in the 1990's, where they dominated.

CBS Sports @CBSSports Dallas Cowboys since 1990:



1990-99 2000-21

Win PCT .631 .527

Playoff App 8 8

NFC Champ App. 4 0

Super Bowl Wins 3 0 Dallas Cowboys since 1990: 1990-99 2000-21Win PCT .631 .527Playoff App 8 8NFC Champ App. 4 0Super Bowl Wins 3 0 https://t.co/ACPZTyEl8Z

They have won Super Bowls in 1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, and 1996.

Since 2000, the Dallas Cowboys have had eight playoff appearances with no NFC Championship appearances and no Super Bowl victories.

This upcoming season is another season where some are predicting a big season for the Dallas Cowboys. They finished the season 12-5 last year and won the NFC East with ease. But they'll have to watch out for the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly contend for the division this year with the loaded roster they have now.

Dallas' season will start Sunday night as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime at 8:20 PM EDT.

