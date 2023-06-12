Josh Allen was recently given the prestigous honor as being chosen as the cover athlete for the upcoming Madden 24 video game. EA Sports often selects one of the best players in the NFL to be featured on the cover of its annual football game. It has been doing so since 2001 and usually picks just one player, so Allen joined a rare club.

NFL personality Annie Agar recently shared her thoughts on Josh Allen being selected to be on the cover of Madden 24 by taking a shot at the Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback.

Here's what Agar shared to her personal TikTok account, along with "great marketing" in the caption:

"Madden sales have been so bad lately, having Josh Allen on the cover is a great idea. He'll definitely help with their quarterly turnover."

Annie Agar's sarcatsic jab at Josh Allen is likely a reference to his turnovers during the 2022 NFL season. He threw 14 interceptions and lost five fumbles, accounting for 19 total turnovers, more than any other NFL player during the season.

He made up for it by leading the Buffalo Bills to win at least one game during the NFL Playoffs for the third consecutive season. He also finished in third place in the NFL MVP voting, demonstrating his elite value.

What is the Madden curse? Can Josh Allen beat it this year?

Madden 24 cover

The Madden curse has been around since the EA Sports gaming franchise started featuring players on the cover in 2000. Prior to the 2000 version, John Madden himself was pictured on the cover each year. Barry Sanders was the first player ever on a Madden cover and also started the Madden curse. He suddenly and shockingly retired and never played an NFL game after being on the cover.

This began an unfortunate stretch of relative bad luck immediately following a players appearance on the cover of a Madden game. Every year until the 2013 version, the player featured on the cover had a bad season in the NFL the same year. These disasters include injuries and alarming declines in their usual production.

Calvin Johnson is credited with breaking the Madden curse in the 2013 version by epically setting a single-season receiving yardage record that year. Since doing so, the curse has been much less consistent over the past 10 years, producing mixed results. This is good news for Josh Allen, who is hoping the Madden curse doesn't plague him this year.

The last three NFL players to be featured on the cover of Madden are Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. It's hard to say any of them have been cursed on the football field in recent years, as they consistently put up strong statistics and helped their teams make appearances in the NFL playoffs. Josh Allen will be looking to keep the recent trend of proving the Madden curse is a thing of the past.

