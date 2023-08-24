Antonio Brown joined Dillon Danis in trolling Logan Paul as the mixed martial artist continued to pummel the YouTuber over his fiancée's past relationships. Danis and Paul are expected to meet in Manchester in October and the former has dragged the latter's partner, Nina Agdal, into the metaphorical ring.

Dillon Danis has been calling out Nina Agdal's past relationships with people other than Logan Paul. In the latest post, he said that it was interesting that she was discussing where was the weirdest place she had ever had sex.

Antonio Brown was there to ruffle up some feathers as he chimed in with his signature comment while reposting it.

Screenshot from Antonio Brown's deleted post

The former NFL player then directly asked Logan Paul that he was next in line. Whether he meant that he would be the next one after Dillon Danis to take him on a fight or next in line for his fiancée's romantic partners was not clarified.

Screenshot of Antonio Brown's deleted post

The former NFL player has since deleted both the posts the above posts on social media.

