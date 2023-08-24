NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown calls out Logan Paul as Dillon Danis continues to insult YouTuber’s fiancée - "I got next Champ"

Antonio Brown calls out Logan Paul as Dillon Danis continues to insult YouTuber’s fiancée - "I got next Champ"

By Rit Nanda
Modified Aug 24, 2023 01:51 GMT
Antonio Brown calls out Logan Paul as Dillon Danis continues to insult YouTuber&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e
Antonio Brown calls out Logan Paul as Dillon Danis continues to insult YouTuber’s fiancée

Antonio Brown joined Dillon Danis in trolling Logan Paul as the mixed martial artist continued to pummel the YouTuber over his fiancée's past relationships. Danis and Paul are expected to meet in Manchester in October and the former has dragged the latter's partner, Nina Agdal, into the metaphorical ring.

Dillon Danis has been calling out Nina Agdal's past relationships with people other than Logan Paul. In the latest post, he said that it was interesting that she was discussing where was the weirdest place she had ever had sex.

Antonio Brown was there to ruffle up some feathers as he chimed in with his signature comment while reposting it.

Screenshot from Antonio Brown&#039;s deleted post
Screenshot from Antonio Brown's deleted post

The former NFL player then directly asked Logan Paul that he was next in line. Whether he meant that he would be the next one after Dillon Danis to take him on a fight or next in line for his fiancée's romantic partners was not clarified.

Screenshot of Antonio Brown&#039;s deleted post
Screenshot of Antonio Brown's deleted post

The former NFL player has since deleted both the posts the above posts on social media.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi)

Walter Payton

Barry Sanders

Eric Dickerson

Jim Brown

442 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Rit Nanda
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...