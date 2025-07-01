Antonio Brown clowns Cam Newton after Instagram influencer’s pic goes viral

Antonio Brown has become infamous for his social media trolling and Cam Newton was his latest target. On Monday, a viral photo of Instagram influencer and YouTuber Manny MUA's backside went viral.

The former NFL wide receiver took the time to reshare the inappropriate post and then insinuated that it was Newton's body in the photo.

"That's cam newton," Brown captioned the reshared post on X.

Brown is wanted by police in Miami-Dade County, Florida, according to NBC News. The former wide receiver is accused of allegedly shooting a man outside an amateur boxing event in May. The warrant was issued on June 15, but as of July 1, Brown hasn't surrendered to law enforcement.

Cam Newton supported Shilo Sanders after Antonio Brown's viral training video

In June, Antonio Brown shared a video on social media of a past training session he had with Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders. The video shows Brown getting the upper hand in their route running drills over Sanders. Brown was trying to downplay the safety's talent.

Sanders received support from Cam Newton, who discussed the video on his "4th and 1 Show." Newton said Sanders is trying to make a name for himself in the NFL and that Brown shouldn't be attacking him over an old video. According to Newton, the video dates back to when Sanders was still in high school and Brown was at the height of his NFL career.

“In defense of Shilo, he's trying to carve out a place on the team." Newton said. “He was a youngin’, And you’re talking about A.B. in his prime going against a teenager? That’s not a fair matchup."

Shilo Sanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft but soon after signed as an undrafted free agent with Brown's former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

