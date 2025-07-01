  • home icon
  Antonio Brown clowns Cam Newton after Instagram influencer's pic goes viral

Antonio Brown clowns Cam Newton after Instagram influencer’s pic goes viral

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 01, 2025 15:27 GMT
Cam Newton is the latest target of Antonio Brown
Cam Newton is the latest target of Antonio Brown's social media harassment. (Photos via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown has become infamous for his social media trolling and Cam Newton was his latest target. On Monday, a viral photo of Instagram influencer and YouTuber Manny MUA's backside went viral.

The former NFL wide receiver took the time to reshare the inappropriate post and then insinuated that it was Newton's body in the photo.

"That's cam newton," Brown captioned the reshared post on X.
Brown is wanted by police in Miami-Dade County, Florida, according to NBC News. The former wide receiver is accused of allegedly shooting a man outside an amateur boxing event in May. The warrant was issued on June 15, but as of July 1, Brown hasn't surrendered to law enforcement.

Cam Newton supported Shilo Sanders after Antonio Brown's viral training video

In June, Antonio Brown shared a video on social media of a past training session he had with Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders. The video shows Brown getting the upper hand in their route running drills over Sanders. Brown was trying to downplay the safety's talent.

Sanders received support from Cam Newton, who discussed the video on his "4th and 1 Show." Newton said Sanders is trying to make a name for himself in the NFL and that Brown shouldn't be attacking him over an old video. According to Newton, the video dates back to when Sanders was still in high school and Brown was at the height of his NFL career.

“In defense of Shilo, he's trying to carve out a place on the team." Newton said. “He was a youngin’, And you’re talking about A.B. in his prime going against a teenager? That’s not a fair matchup."
Shilo Sanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft but soon after signed as an undrafted free agent with Brown's former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Krutik Jain
