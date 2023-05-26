Antonio Brown has been most known around the NFL in recent years for his controversial antics both on and off the football field. He was last seen on a football field during the 2021 NFL season, stripping his uniform off and storming off the field before being quickly released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to building his controversial reputation, Antonio Brown was one of the most consistant wide receivers in the NFL. The peak of his career featured an incredible six-year stretch with the Pittsburgh Steelers that is among the most impressive short-term runs by any wide receiver ever.

In fact, Brown recently tweeted a picture of his statistics from that six-year period with a simple caption reading, "HOF." His implication is that he was so dominant during this time that he deserves to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His claim whipped many NFL fans into a frenzy on Twitter

The six-year stretch that, according to Brown, was worth of a spot in the Hall of Fame is truly remarkable. He exceeded 100 receptions and 1,250 receiving yards in all six of them, while also totaling a massive 57 receiving touchdowns during that time. He led the entire NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice each, while also leading in touchdowns once.

His dominant play earned a selection as a first-team All-Pro wide receiver in four consecutive seasons, while also finishing inside the top three for the Offensive Player of the Year award voting three times.

It's a shame that the end of this run directly lines up with his exit from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was never quite the same after leaving, proving he had elite chemistry with Ben Roethlisberger. While it's unclear if he ever will ever be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his level of dominance during one of the most impressive stretches by any wide receiver ever certainly gives him a case.

Is Antonio Brown done playing football?

Antonio Brown

While his NFL career is likely over at this point after all of the controversies he's been involved with, Antonio Brown may not be done playing professional football just yet.

He recently became an owner of the Albany Empire in the National Arena League and is rumored to be interested in becoming a player-owner. He has yet to officially declare himself eligible, but this is an interesting scenario to keep an eye on.

