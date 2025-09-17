  • home icon
Antonio Brown drops 4-word message mocking Simone Biles with viral meme

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 17, 2025 02:32 GMT
Antonio Brown is known for his unfiltered thoughts and takes on social media and the former Pittsburgh Steelers star took a jab at Bears safety Jonathan Owens' wife and Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles, on Tuesday.

On X, the Super Bowl LV champion shared a viral meme referencing a married couple. The wife in the viral meme had a stronger build compared to the husband.

Antonio Brown directed this meme at Jonathan Owens' wife with a four-word message:

"Simone Biles in 20 years..."

When the Chicago Bears took on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Week 2, a clip of Biles and Owens went viral on social media as she gave her husband a pregame good luck kiss before posing for photos.

Antonio Brown shared the clip on X with an NSFW comment:

"Those h**dj**s gotta be wild."
Biles and Owens started dating in 2020 and got engaged in February 2022 after the Bears safety proposed to her. They got married at an intimate courthouse wedding in Texas in April 2023.

Owens was signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The safety played for the Texans and the Packers before signing a two-year deal with the Bears in March 2024.

Antonio Brown mocks Travis Kelce after his disastrous performance during the Chiefs' 17-20 loss at home to the Eagles

Travis Kelce had a disappointing outing in Week 2 at Arrowhead Stadium. The tight end had four receptions for 61 receiving yards while the Chiefs suffered a 17-20 loss to the Eagles.

Kelce was criticized for dropping a pass from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter, resulting in an interception while solidifying the victory for the Eagles.

After the game, Antonio Brown mocked the tight end with a graphic on social media. Kecle had 'Mrs. Swift' written on the back of the jersey, mocking his engagement with the 'Blank Space' hitmaker.

Antonio Brown is known for his erratic posts on social media. In 2022, when Tom Brady got divorced from Gisele Bundchen, he shared a controversial edited photo of himself hugging the supermodel.

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
