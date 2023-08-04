Antonio Brown drops doctored Lena The Plug image, escalates drama after viral NSFW request

Antonio Brown is back with another editied picture. This time, featuring himself and Lena The Plug.

While the two were involved in a viral scandal last month, Brown seems to have returned to Instagram with a new image at hand. Interestingly, this is not the first edit Brown has shared through his social media account.

Clearly fabricated, the image shared by Brown fatures Lena in the front and smiling into the camera while Antonio Brown smiles from the back. While the former NFL star didn't provide any explanation for the same, he added it with other images meant to be his summer dump this season.

Image Credits: Antonio Brown's official Instagram account (@ab)

"Summer been fun 'Stoic,'" Brown wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to react, unable to believe that Antonio actually shared an image like that. Other photos in the IG post were random, consisting of the athlete at various moments during his summer vacation.

Image Credits: Antonio Brown's official Instagram account (@ab)

Followers let Brown know that they don't want to see all this, and advised him to go play football. Of course, a few were amused by his actions, and joked about haters calling the image fake:

"Haters will say the 2nd slide is edited".

Who is Lena the Plug? What offer did Antonio Brown make on Twitter?

To those unfamiliar with the situation, Brown took to Twitter to make an inappropriate request to Lena the Plug. In fact, Brown ended up asking her husband Adam if he can link up with her next.

This tweet came after Adam was under fire for being alright with Lena filming a scene with another man.

"Lemme get next @Adam22," Brown wrote.

Adam, however, had an insult lined up for the 35-year-old.

adam22 @adam22 What are you gonna do with it with your little ass meat twitter.com/AB84/status/16…

"What are you gonna do with it with your little a*s meat."

While Lena let Brown know she was married in another tweet, Brown reminded her of the previous scene:

"That didn’t stop you last time baby."

Brown, owning up to Adam's retort, responded with another tweet:

Lena or her husband Adam are yet to respond to Brown's recent image.

That being said, this is not the first time Brown has shared suggestive images. He has been under fire for sharing photos and clips with Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady's ex-wife. Though a few images used by Brown were from real videos, he also ended up sharing fake snaps later on.

