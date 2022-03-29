Antonio Brown posts picture of himself in bed with Desean Jackson’s ex after latter didn't pay up $5K

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has exposed Desean Jackson's ex,Cydney Christine, after she failed to pay him $5,000.

Brown took to his social media and posted a screenshot of both Christine and himself in bed together, alongside messages exchanged between the pair showing the receiver writing that Christine pay the money she owed him or be at risk of getting exposed.

It appears that the situation between the pair is getting rather messy, and Christine claims that she did not steal the money from Brown. She said the receiver gave it to her.

Antonio Brown still without an NFL team

The 33-year-old receiver has been a free agent since his now infamous walkout against the New York Jets last season. He was dealing with an ankle injury and said that Bruce Arians tried to get him back on the field, and when he refused, the situation escalated. That led to Brown making a hasty exit from the field after throwing his helmet and pads onto the sideline bench.

Many thought that, when the former Steelers and Patriots receiver signed with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, it would be his last chance in the NFL. After having many indiscretions across his career, many thought that he was lucky to get a chance in Tampa.

He would end up winning the Super Bowl with Brady in 2020 and caught a touchdown pass in the NFL's penultimate game as he was a model citizen.

There was then the fake vaccination card fiasco in which it is was alleged that the former Buccaneers receiver paid someone to obtain a fake vaccination card for him. The NFL suspended him for three games before he made his return to the team.

However, it didn't last long as he was released after the New York Jets game and we have not sighted him since.

The 33-year-old has repeatedly posted that he would like to play with various teams, including Baltimore, when he pitched playing with Lamar Jackson. He even gave a little shoutout to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, saying that Dallas might be a potential destination for his hard-working talents.

Whether or not the receiver finds a new NFL home remains to be seen, as controversy follows him wherever he goes. There is no denying his talent, it will just take a team to make the jump and sign him.

Edited by Windy Goodloe