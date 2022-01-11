Antonio Brown kicks out OnlyFans model from club who exposed their night-in at hotel before infamous walkout

Antonio Brown has been making headlines both on and off the field. After his Week 17 mid-game angry walk off, OnlyFans model Ava Louise released screenshots discussing their plans for a hotel rendezvous the night before his infamous walk off. Despite the drama, Brown seemed ready to move on and live his life after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him from the roster.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Ava Louise, the woman claiming Antonio Brown smuggled her into the team hotel, posted this on IG. Ironically, she started an internet challenge by licking an airplane toilet seat in 2020 calling it the “Coronavirus Challenge.” She posts, “Buccaneers, test your team!” Ava Louise, the woman claiming Antonio Brown smuggled her into the team hotel, posted this on IG. Ironically, she started an internet challenge by licking an airplane toilet seat in 2020 calling it the “Coronavirus Challenge.” She posts, “Buccaneers, test your team!” https://t.co/Tos3k5CrhC

Antonio Brown gets OnlyFans model removed from club

Making his first appearance since his release from the Buccaneers, Ava Louise shared a promotional post from the Society Lounge in New Jersey, which featured Brown making an appearance at the club. The OnlyFans model then posted a video clip of herself inside the club on Instagram. Not long after that, Louise then shared a clip of a security guard leading her out of the club. She claimed that none other than Brown had security escort her out of the venue:

"Of course AB [Antonio Brown] gets me kicked out."

No details have emerged as to whether Brown did in fact have Louise escorted out of the club or what reason Brown might have for requesting Louise to leave. Presumably, Brown was not happy that Louise publicly disclosed the details of their late-night encounter before the Week 17 game between Tampa Bay and the New York Jets.

Louise previously disclosed that Brown invited her to his hotel room the night before the game. The model claimed she had to sneak past hotel security to meet up with Brown because of NFL COVID policy that prohibits players from having guests at the hotel. Louise also claimed that Brown wanted to record their sexual intercourse and questioned his motive for wanting their encounter recorded and released publicly.

Although she claimed that she did not intend to expose their encounter at first, Louise felt concerned for his mental wellbeing after seeing his meltdown during the game the next day. She said she felt he was not well:

"I really couldn't understand half of what he said because he was mumbling. This man really did not seem OK."

For now, Brown is busy with life after football. The former NFL wide receiver was spotted in Manhattan shooting a music video. Meanwhile, his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are gearing up for the playoffs as the number 2 seed. The 13-4 Buccaneers will host the 9-8 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Kanye West wants Antonio Brown to link up with him in the studio 🤯 Kanye West wants Antonio Brown to link up with him in the studio 🤯 https://t.co/Unjh3PcpS0

