Antonio Brown's infamous walkout moment to now be turned into an NFT

Looking back at the season, Antonio Brown's walkout is likely going to be seen as one of the biggest stories of the season, if not the year. For better or worse, seeing Brown throw down his pads and throw up the peace sign before jogging out of the stadium had to be seen to be believed. You can now own the moment.

The video clip of Antonio Brown walking out on the Buccaneers offers a unique perspective. Someone in the stands recorded the incident for a full minute, and it is currently available on social media. However, the incident will not be available forever.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Antonio Brown: "These guys call me to win a Super Bowl, not for the toilet bowl. They didn't say 'AB we're having problems with the toilet over here in Tampa, you think you can flush the shit down & help us out?"



Antonio Brown: "These guys call me to win a Super Bowl, not for the toilet bowl. They didn't say 'AB we're having problems with the toilet over here in Tampa, you think you can flush the shit down & help us out?" https://t.co/0xgoUiDDo7

According to Viral Heir, the video will be turned into a 1-of-1 video that will only be available to people who buy it. Once they own it, they can do whatever they want with the video. In terms of those well-versed in new trends, it will be turned into an NFT.

Antonio Brown's walkout explained: What is an NFT?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

The Verge has a useful article that explains what an NFT is in detail. The letters NFT stand for Non-Fungible Token. An NFT is a unique or semi-unique digital piece that can be collected and displayed anywhere. Think of an NFT as a unique piece of art. One can, therefore, buy an NFT in the same way one can buy a painting.

To explain a bit further, the video of the receiver is becoming a sort of digital painting that someone will be able to collect and use however they see fit. Why would someone want to do this? Some like to flaunt NFTs like the Brown video on social media as a symbol of prestige. Also, some see it as an investment that could appreciate in value and be sold later for more money.

Miller @mmmmillah Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios https://t.co/RGhSYpyrOu

One could say that the potential future Hall of Famer's meltdown is being turned into a sort of digital football card. However, those in control of the decision are not going to wait around. At the time of writing, the site selling the Brown "piece" has a countdown timer that ends around 3:00 PM EST on January 13. At this time, the NFT will be sold to the highest bidder.

Also Read Article Continues below

The video could also mark the receiver's last moments in the NFL. After such an outburst, many pundits think this could be the end for the once-great receiver. A season littered with injuries, lying about vaccination status, and a climactic outburst could be enough to make 31 other teams shake their heads and decline a need for his services if his name crosses their desk.

Edited by Windy Goodloe