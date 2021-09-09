Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Injury report and starting lineup - September 10th | NFL Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their Super Bowl-defending season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. NFL fans are going to have a great season-opening match to welcome back live crowds.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back all 24 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team last season, but one is not slated to play in Week 1. The Dallas Cowboys have had their fair share of injuries leading into Week 1, especially on offense. The good news is that their biggest injury concern, QB Dak Prescott, is expected to play.

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#Bucs HC Bruce Arians says that S Jordan Whitehead is out for Thursday’s game. pic.twitter.com/grAtkKv011 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 7, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers only have one player who will be out for the game. Safety Jordan Whitehead has a hamstring that will keep him sidelined while Chris Cooper fills in as the starter. Several other names were listed with limited or zero participation in practice, including Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, and Jason Pierre-Paul. Head coach Bruce Arians stated Whitehead is the only player out for the game and everyone else was just receiving a bit of a break leading up to Week 1.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys’ Pro-Bowl G Zack Martin has been placed on the Reserve-COVID list and is out for Thursday night’s regular-season opener against Tampa Bay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2021

RG Zack Martin is going to have to sit out Week 1 while he's on the COVID list. The Dallas Cowboys will also be without backup tackle Brandon Knight, who's also on the COVID list. There was a long list of players listed on the injury report this week, but they all fully participated on Wednesday and will play Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineups

Dallas Cowboys

QB - Dak Prescott | RB - Ezekiel Elliott | WR - Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup | TE - Blake Jarwin | OL - Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Connor McGovern, La'el Collins

DL - DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins, Randy Gregory | LB - Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal, Micah Parsons | CB - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis | S - Damontae Kazee, Donovan Wilson | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristian Wirfs

Also Read

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett | CB - Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean | S - Chris Cooper, Antoine Winfield Jr. | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

Edited by Henno van Deventer