  Antonio Brown makes case for discontinued breakfast brand's revival as Disney announces Jimmy Kimmel's return to ABC network

Antonio Brown makes case for discontinued breakfast brand’s revival as Disney announces Jimmy Kimmel’s return to ABC network

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 24, 2025 05:26 GMT
Antonio Brown makes case for discontinued breakfast brand&rsquo;s revival as Disney announces Jimmy Kimmel&rsquo;s return to ABC network
Antonio Brown makes case for discontinued breakfast brand’s revival as Disney announces Jimmy Kimmel’s return to ABC network

On Tuesday, former NFL star Antonio Brown came forward with a new demand on social media. He shared a post that confirmed that the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' show will return on Tuesday to ABC. A week ago, the show was temporarily canceled because of Brown's controversial comments on POTUS Donald Trump's MAGA movement and the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk.

Antonio Brown accompanied the post shared on X with a caption where he demanded the return of Aunt Jemima. It was an American breakfast brand that specialized in products like pancake mix, syrup and others. However, the brand was discontinued in 2021, and the products are now sold under a new name, Pearl Milling Company.

"Now do aunt Jemima," Brown wrote.
After Kimmel's show was temporarily canceled following his comments, Antonio Brown trolled the TV host. In an Instagram story, the former NFL star mocked Kimmel's situation with an NSFW comment.

"My 2025 resolution was 'no more b******s*t, but half past midnight I had a c**k in my mouth," the post read.

Brown has been active on social media in the past few days regarding Charlie Kirk's death. The political activist was assassinated on Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University, shot in the neck by a gunman.

After a 33-hour manhunt, the police caught Tyler Robinson, the alleged murder suspect. Brown reacted to the police catching the alleged perpetrator, and also how he was in the process of transitioning from male to female while living with his transgender partner, Lance Twiggs.

However, on Tuesday, reports revealed that Twiggs had fled from their Utah townhouse and is now absconding. While not charged with any crime linking him to Kirk's murder, he has played a crucial role in the investigation. He has also been cooperating with the police and shared texts from Robinson after he had assassinated the Turning Point USA founder.

Antonio Brown reacts to Charlie Kirk's wife kissing late husband's hand

A few days after the tragic incident, Charli Kirk's wife, Erika, shared a post on social media grieving the loss of her husband.

In one of the clips, she kissed her late husband's hand while mourning his loss. That caught Brown's attention, who shared his reaction on social media.

"Damn that's wild," Brown tweeted.

A public memorial service for Charlie Kirk was held on Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium. During her speech, Erika said that she forgave her husband's killer and that hate isn't the answer for hate.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Bhargav
