Antonio Brown makes case for discontinued breakfast brand’s revival as Disney announces Jimmy Kimmel’s return to ABC network

On Tuesday, former NFL star Antonio Brown came forward with a new demand on social media. He shared a post that confirmed that the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' show will return on Tuesday to ABC. A week ago, the show was temporarily canceled because of Brown's controversial comments on POTUS Donald Trump's MAGA movement and the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk.Antonio Brown accompanied the post shared on X with a caption where he demanded the return of Aunt Jemima. It was an American breakfast brand that specialized in products like pancake mix, syrup and others. However, the brand was discontinued in 2021, and the products are now sold under a new name, Pearl Milling Company.&quot;Now do aunt Jemima,&quot; Brown wrote.After Kimmel's show was temporarily canceled following his comments, Antonio Brown trolled the TV host. In an Instagram story, the former NFL star mocked Kimmel's situation with an NSFW comment.&quot;My 2025 resolution was 'no more b******s*t, but half past midnight I had a c**k in my mouth,&quot; the post read.Brown has been active on social media in the past few days regarding Charlie Kirk's death. The political activist was assassinated on Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University, shot in the neck by a gunman.After a 33-hour manhunt, the police caught Tyler Robinson, the alleged murder suspect. Brown reacted to the police catching the alleged perpetrator, and also how he was in the process of transitioning from male to female while living with his transgender partner, Lance Twiggs.However, on Tuesday, reports revealed that Twiggs had fled from their Utah townhouse and is now absconding. While not charged with any crime linking him to Kirk's murder, he has played a crucial role in the investigation. He has also been cooperating with the police and shared texts from Robinson after he had assassinated the Turning Point USA founder.Antonio Brown reacts to Charlie Kirk's wife kissing late husband's handA few days after the tragic incident, Charli Kirk's wife, Erika, shared a post on social media grieving the loss of her husband.In one of the clips, she kissed her late husband's hand while mourning his loss. That caught Brown's attention, who shared his reaction on social media.&quot;Damn that's wild,&quot; Brown tweeted.A public memorial service for Charlie Kirk was held on Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium. During her speech, Erika said that she forgave her husband's killer and that hate isn't the answer for hate.