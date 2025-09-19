Antonio Brown takes NSFW shot at Jimmy Kimmel after shocking late-night show suspension over Charlie Kirk remark

Antonio Brown is well-known for using his social media accounts to take jabs at people. This week he Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were just a few of the people he has shared his thoughts on. On Thursday night, he turned his attention to comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. His &quot;Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel&quot; show has been suspended indefinitely after his monologue featured the events surrounding Charlie Kirk's death. On Thursday night, Brown shared an image on X that inappropriately mocked Jimmy Kimmel. &quot;My 2025 resolution was 'no more b*******s'- but by half past midnight I had a c*** in my mouth.&quot;- Brown's post on X read. Brown's post on X that took a jab at Kimmy Kimmel. (Photo via Antonio Brown's X account)While there has been outrage over the sudden suspension of the late night talk show, Antonio Brown isn't showing any sympathy for Kimmel. The former wide receiver hasn't played in the National Football League since January 2022 when he abruptly left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at MetLife Stadium. He played 12 seasons in the NFL, winning one Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.Antonio Brown took jab at Jimmy Kimmel and futureThe inappropriate image that was aimed at Jimmy Kimmel wasn't the only jab former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown took on X. A day earlier he posted a photo of the comedian dressed in a McDonald's uniform, suggesting his career path was headed towards a fast food restaurant. In another image posted on X, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver shared an image of President Donald Trump getting food from the McDonald's drive-thru. Jimmy Kimmel is dressed as the employee serving the food, another suggestion the comedian's television career is over. On Wednesday, ABC and their parent company, Disney announced that the show had been pulled from the daily lineup. The monologue in question took place during Monday night's show.The network hasn't officially declared the &quot;Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel&quot; was cancelled and the future of the show and its staff remains in limbo.